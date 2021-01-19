Denim Fabrics MarketUpdates, News and Data 2020-2026

According to MRFR analysis, the Global Denim Fabric Market was valued at USD 20 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2027.

The advantages for denim fabric include high strength and durable, as it can withstand abrasion, wrinkle resistance, and offer low maintenance, textured surface. The fabric is easy to wear, long-lasting, and does not progressively shrink.

Also Read: https://uberant.com/article/875981-label-adhesives-market-regional-outlook-price-trend-market-share-and-forecas/

The primary growth driver is the high demand for denim fabric in jeans and shirts across the globe. Major companies operating in the denim fabric include KURABO INDUSTRIES LTD, LNJ Denim, KAIHARA Corporation, ISKO, and KUROKI CO. LTD.

Pricing Analysis

In 2019, the denim fabric was priced between USD 8.5 and USD 9.4 per meter across the globe. The raw material for manufacturing denim fabric is mainly cotton. The fluctuating prices of cotton and an inadequate supply of cotton affect the prices of denim fabric. Due to all these factors, denim fabrics are mixed with other fabrics such as polyester, spandex, or nylon to achieve the desired textured results. Owing to weight, rigidity, and thickness, denim is always preferred in jeans, jackets, and skirts.

Also Read https://declara.com/content/cbb4334b-ef9a-4803-8d72-def093ebd8cf

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Selvedge Denim: This segment dominated the global denim fabric market by type in 2019, owing to its superior performance characteristics and its ability to prevent the edge from unraveling, offering a neat, durable, and finished look. Selvedge denim has vast applications in jeans and jackets. It is widely used in high-quality clothing offered by luxury brands. The major brands offering this denim fabric are Kuroki Co. Ltd, Kaihara Denim, Kurabo Industries Ltd, and NihonMenpu TextileCo., Ltd. Japan is a key producer of Selvedge denim, followed by the US.

Also Read http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/denim-fabrics-market-size-2027—trends-profit-growth-size-share-analysis-by-top-players-future-plans-and-forecast-by-2027-2021-01-12

Raw or Dry Denim: Raw denim is untreated or unwashed denim, offering the purest form with a stiff look. This fabric gets more expensive as its color fades over time.

Colored Denim: The colored denim segment includes denim fabric that is dyed green, mustard, white, black, or pink. With the increasing demand for different and uniquely colored fabrics, the demand for colored denim is likely to increase during the assessment period. This denim fabric is first sulfur dyed and then indigo dyed. This kind of fabrics is used in making colorful skirts, jackets, and jeans shorts.

Organic Denim: The organic denim fabric is made from 100% organic cotton. This denim fabric is not treated with chemicals. Thus, being non-hazardous, this fabric is gaining popularity in the denim fabric market. Moreover, shifting preference for sustainable clothing is likely to drive demand for organic denim in the market.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/precious-metals-market-analysis-2017-industry-size-share-key-players-roi-analysis-trend-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-11

Denim from Fox Fiber: This denim fabric is woven using organically or natural colored cotton known as fox fiber. This fox fiber is available in three shades, namely, palo verde green, coyote brown, and buffalo brown. Fox fiber denim is primarily used for manufacturing jackets, shirts, and jeans.

Crushed Denim: Using a special wet processing method, crushed denim fabric is woven and given a permanent textured effect. This fabric is used to make shorts, jackets, and jeans.

Vintage Denim: This fabric denim is made using a cellulose enzyme wash with bleaching agents. Vintage denim fabric offers an old and worn aesthetic look.

Also Read : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/3d-printing-medical-devices-market-trends-2020-technology-advancement-industry-size-share-key-players.html

Ecru Denim: This denim is known as grey color, un-dyed denim fabric, which is used in shorts, jeans, jackets, and shirts.

Bubble Gum Denim: This denim fabric material is spandex or lycra, which can stretch 35% to 50%, depending on the quality of the material. These fabrics offer a comfortable and body fitting look in jeggings, leggings, and lightweight jeans.

Marble Denim: This denim fabric is also called as moon wash denim. It is treated using bleach-soaked pumice stones. The process was introduced first in Italy. This denim fades away and gives the fabric a look similar to marble stones.

Reverse Denim: This denim fabric has a face side and reverse side, where one side is not colored, and reverse side fill yarns are colored in different threads to offer a color look. This process of denim fabric is used in making backpacks, Dopp kits, and tote bags.

Others: The others segment includes poly denim, slub denim, and ramie cotton denim.

By Application

Clothing: Changing lifestyles and growing e-commerce industry is expected to fuel the growth of the product market during the forecast period. Increasing social media influence is likely to drive the growth of the clothing industry, exhibiting high demand for denim fabric. The popularity of jeans, jackets, and shoes are driving the demand for denim fabrics. In the US, the revenue from the apparel industry is expected to reach around USD 364.8 billion by 2020 and is expected to reach USD 390 billion by 2025. Growing investments in women’s clothing and the increasing number of potential consumers are likely to drive the growth of the clothing segment in the global market.

Accessories: Denim fabrics are finding applications in accessories, owing to the continuous innovation and development in design and changing consumer trends. Bags, belts, handbags, and caps are significant applications of denim fabrics in the accessories segment.

Homeware: Denim fabric in the homeware segment is used in upholstery products, including draperies or curtains. It is also used in home décors such as pillow covers, blankets, slipcovers, and carpets. Heavyweight denim fabrics weighing 15 oz are used to manufacture curtains. The growing focus on interior designing and the rising consumer spending is likely to drive the demand for denim fabric in the homeware segment.

By Region

Europe: The region witnessed significant growth in the denim fabric market in 2019 owing to the increasing investments in men and women apparel clothing, especially in countries such as Italy, the UK, and Spain.

North America: The region held the second-largest share of the global market in 2019. The growth of the apparel industry and the increasing online shopping platforms are driving the demand for denim fabric in the region.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the most opportunistic market, owing to rapid economic growth, rising per capita income, and a strong influence of social media in the regional market.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America: These regions are expected to witness limited growth due to slow economic growth and the limited presence of fashion companies.

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]