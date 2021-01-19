Virtual Reality in Gaming Market Updates, News and Data 2020-2026

Market Overview:

The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global virtual reality in gaming market is marked to exhibit remarkable expansion at a CAGR of 30.5% during the assessment period of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 14.6 Bn by the end of the review period. Increasing popularity of virtual reality technology in gaming among youngsters, especially in the developed and developing regions, and high demand for advanced simulated features in this type of games are majorly propelling the growth of Increased penetration of advanced gaming gadgets and availability of these gadgets at affordable prices are also fueling the growth of the global virtual reality market.

Key Players

The prime players profiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) that are operating in the global virtual reality in gaming market are Electronic Arts Inc (the U.S.), Google (the U.S.), Newzoo (Netherlands), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Oculus VR, LLC (the U.S.), Kaneva (the U.S.), Samsung (South Korea), Sony Corporation ( Japan), ZEISS International (Germany), LEAP MOTION, INC. (the U.S.), VirZOOM, Inc (the U.S.) and others.

Virtual Reality in Gaming Market – Segmentation

The global market for virtual reality in gaming is segmented on the basis of hardware, software, and compatibility. Based on hardware, the global virtual reality in gaming market has been segmented into devices, glasses, gloves, headsets, and others. Based on compatibility, the global virtual reality in gaming market has been segmented into MMOs, smartphones, casual web games, box Pc, tablets, consoles, and others.

Global Virtual Reality in Gaming Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global virtual reality in gaming market has been divided into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the rest of the world. The North America region commands the maximum share of the global virtual reality in gaming market owing to the increased popularity of virtual reality

technology among the young population, high demand for virtual reality gaming devices that introduce various advanced features, and easy adoption of technologically advanced gaming devices due to their availability at affordable prices in this region. The Asia Pacific region is marked to expand at the fastest growth rate in the global virtual reality in gaming market during the assessment period owing to the increasing penetration of smart gadgets in the developing economies, rise in availability of affordable advanced gaming devices, increasing popularity of virtual reality and introduction of new virtual reality games and gadgets in this region.

