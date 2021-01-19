Global Data Center Equipment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

This report focuses on the global Data Center Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Huawei Technologies
Cisco Systems
Nokia
Avaya
Dell
Juniper Networks
NetApp
EMC
Hewlett Packard
IBM
Oracle
Fujitsu Corporationand QNAP Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Servers
Storage Devices
Power Distribution Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecommunication & IT
Manufacturing
Government
Healthcare
Retail
Banking & Finance
Business Enterprises
Educational Institutes
Media & Entertainment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Center Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Center Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Equipment are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
