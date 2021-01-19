Location of Things MarketUpdates, News and Data 2020-2026

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing world of technology, major factors that are driving the growth of the location of things market include increasing importance of spatial data, democratization of geospatial data for IoT applications, and increase in the adoption of location-based applications across various verticals.

Market Scope

The global Location of Things market is expected to grow at approximately USD 38 Billion by 2023. It is expected to expand at 35% CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the installation of sensors at malls for measuring customer behavior and improving footfall and revenue margins. The combination of Bluetooth beacons, Wi-Fi routers, and sensors used in gathering data as well as the penetration of mobile devices can drive the global market growth over the assessment period.

The integration of geolocation sensors in smartwatches, smartphones, and other devices for gaining directions to favorite places of customers can bode well for the market. Demand for personalized customer experiences and ability of smart devices of handling large volumes of data can drive the global LoT market growth.

Segmentation:

The location of things market has been segmented on the basis of location type, application type, vertical and regional. The application segment comprises of mapping and navigation, location based customer engagement and advertising platform, location based social media monitoring, IoT asset management and IoT location intelligence.

The mapping and navigation type in the application segment accounted for the largest share in the location of things market. It is used to study and analyze data or the image generated. Spatial extraction, transformation and load enables organizations to control the data flow and mapping the characteristics of the source data with the destination data. The integration of GIS and interactive mapping of technology offers comprehensive solutions for workforce management.

The retail segment is expected to show a significant growth during the forecast period. Retail is all about integrating advanced technologies with the existing infrastructure. It helps in delivering real-time offers to customers. Retailers can find ways to maximize product distribution by linking e-commerce and location based technologies.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the global LOT market is being studied for regions of Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). It has been observed that North America would dominate the location of things market owing to massive technological progress and a subsequent solid internet infrastructure. In addition, the presence of strong domestic solution providers has contributed to the growth of the market in this region. The use of maps to provide services of interest to customers in their proximity can drive the regional market.

APAC is likely to exhibit a stellar growth rate over the forecast period owing to rising affluence in South Korea, India, and Japan, the large population, and dependence of location-based applications by customers. Investments in infrastructural projects in developing economies are likely to favor the regional market.

Competitive Outlook

Wireless Logic, HERE, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Pitney Bowes, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Bosch Software Innovations Gmbh, Ubisense Group Plc., and ESRI are key players of the global Location of Things market. New product developments, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions are strategies followed by players for sustaining in the market.

Location of Things Market, By Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Application (IoT Asset Management, IoT Location intelligence), Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Media, Transport and Logistics) – Forecast 2023

