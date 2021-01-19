Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

This report focuses on the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Intel Corporation

ADLINK Technology, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Nokia Corporation

PeerApp, Inc.

Saguna Networks Ltd.

SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

Vasona Networks

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Media & Entertainment

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

