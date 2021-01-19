Global Celiac Disease Treatment Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2025

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Celiac Disease Treatment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.60% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Celiac disease is a digestive disorder hindering the functioning of the small intestine. Celiac disease is triggered by eating foods containing gluten and is common among patients of down syndrome, Turner syndrome, and type 1 diabetes.

Rising diabetes cases, increasing prevalence of the celiac disease, favorable government policies across the Western world (the Americas and Europe), increasing number of clinical trials, raising awareness for the disease, and increasing penetration of therapeutic products in the developing economies are some of the major drivers for the global celiac disease treatment market.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas are expected to be the largest market owing to the increasing prevalence of celiac disease and rising per capita healthcare expenditure. On a regional basis, America’s celiac disease treatment market has been further segmented into North America and Latin America. The North American market is further divided into the US and Canada. The European celiac disease treatment market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The celiac disease treatment market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Increasing patient pool for diabetes and celiac disease, rapidly developing healthcare sector, and rising per capita healthcare sector enables the Asia-Pacific region to be the fastest-growing regional market for celiac treatment during the forecast period. The celiac disease treatment market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The global celiac disease treatment market has been segmented based on treatment and end-user.

The market, based on treatment, has been divided into a gluten-free diet, vitamin & mineral supplements, enzyme supplement therapy, and medications. The gluten-free diet segment has been further segmented into gluten-free bakery products, gluten-free baby food, gluten-free pasta, and gluten-free meals. The medication segment is further divided into azathioprine and budesonide. The gluten-free diet segment held the largest market share in the market in 2018.

Based on end-user, the celiac disease treatment has been divided into hospitals & clinics, clinical research organizations, and research & academic institutes. Hospitals and clinics were the largest revenue shareholder in the global celiac disease treatment market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global celiac disease treatment market are Amgen Inc. (US), Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC (US), BioLineRx (Israel), Calypso Biotech SA (Switzerland), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), General Mills, Inc. (US), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (India), Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US), Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Kellogg Company (US), Mondelez International Inc. (US), Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (US), Selecta Biosciences, Inc (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), West-Ward Pharmaceutical (US), Zedira GmbH (Germany), Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), and others.

