Global Energy StorageMarket, Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

Energy Storage market is segmented by technology and application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Energy Storage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study
Duke Energy
E.ON
East Penn Manufacturing
EDF Renewable Energy
Fluence Energy

GE Power
Invenergy
LG Chem
Tesla
ABB
Johnson Controls

SolarEdge
EnerVault

Market segment by technology, the product can be split into
Lithium Ion Technology
Lead Acid Technology
Sodium Chemistry Technology
Flow Vanadium Technology
Flow Zinc Technology

Others
Market segment by application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Utility

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Central & South America

 

