Global MOOCs Market, Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

MOOC platform allows evaluation of the performance and quality of upgraded education technology and networks so that the highest level of customer satisfaction can be achieved. The inability of colleges and universities worldwide to meet the global demand for education through new campus development and the presence of reliable online learning technologies are the driving forces of the MOOC market.

MOOCs provide free online courses to the learners by offering a flexible and an affordable way of learning new skills. Many vendors providing MOOCs also have started giving out certifications for a minimal fee.

In 2018, the global MOOCs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global MOOCs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MOOCs development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Coursera

edX

FutureLearn

iversity

MiríadaX

Udemy

Udacity

XuetangX

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

xMOOCs

cMOOCs

Market segment by Application, split into

Technology subjects

Business and management subjects

Arts and humanities subjects

Science subjects

Other subjects

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MOOCs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the MOOCs development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of MOOCs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

