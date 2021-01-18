Global Emergency Contraceptives Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year 2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Emergency Contraceptives Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Emergency Contraceptives Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Emergency Contraceptives Market, provides emergency contraception methods are intended to prevent unwanted pregnancies after sexual intercourse. The commonly used emergency contraceptives are pills and copper-bearing intrauterine devices. Within emergency contraceptive pills are available in 3 compositions namely, combined estrogen and progestin pills, progestin-only (as Levonorgestrel) pills, and antiprogestin (as mifepristone) pills. Emergency contraceptives are different from normal contraceptives. The mechanism of action of the emergency contraceptive methods is delaying or preventing ovulation or fertilization, which is necessary during pregnancy. Both the methods are effective only before the pregnancy implanted. These procedures are ineffective after the implantation occurred.

The global emergency contraceptives market is expected to grow at an unprecedented CAGR due to increase in the global female population. Increase in the public awareness in making right decisions about their sexual and reproductive health, technological advancements and an increase in the development of effective female contraceptive drugs and devices, and availability of products in the market might fuel the emergency contraceptives market. Furthermore, low cost of the products, rise in the adoption of modern emergency contraceptives in developing countries, ease of administration of emergency contraceptive pills, and high effectiveness and convenience in emergency contraceptive devices might boost the global emergency contraceptives market. However, adverse effects like nausea, headache associated with the emergency contraceptive pills, lack of skilled professionals for the insertion of intrauterine devices, and product failures in some cases might hamper the emergency contraceptives market.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Emergency Contraceptivesmarket. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Emergency Contraceptives industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Genetics, Teva Pharmaceutical,

Uniprix

Gavis Pharmaceuticals

HRA Pharma

Mankind Pharma and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Emergency Contraceptives.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Emergency Contraceptives is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Emergency Contraceptives Market is segmented into Combined estrogen and progestin pills, Progestin-only (as Levonorgestrel) pills, Antiprogestin (as mifepristone) pills, Ulipristal acetate pills and other

Based on Application, the Emergency Contraceptives Market is segmented into Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Emergency Contraceptives in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Emergency Contraceptives Market Manufacturers

Emergency Contraceptives Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Emergency Contraceptives Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Emergency Contraceptives Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Emergency Contraceptives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Emergency Contraceptives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Combined estrogen and progestin pills

1.4.3 Progestin-only (as Levonorgestrel) pills

1.4.4 Antiprogestin (as mifepristone) pills

1.4.5 Ulipristal acetate pills

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Emergency Contraceptives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital pharmacies

1.5.3 Retail pharmacies

1.5.4 Online pharmacies

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Emergency Contraceptives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Emergency Contraceptives Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Emergency Contraceptives Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Emergency Contraceptives, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Emergency Contraceptives Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Emergency Contraceptives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Emergency Contraceptives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Emergency Contraceptives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Emergency Contraceptives Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Emergency Contraceptives Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

….

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Genetics

12.1.1 Genetics Corporation Information

12.1.2 Genetics Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Genetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Genetics Emergency Contraceptives Products Offered

12.1.5 Genetics Recent Development

12.2 Teva Pharmaceutical

12.2.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Emergency Contraceptives Products Offered

12.2.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Development

12.3 Uniprix

12.3.1 Uniprix Corporation Information

12.3.2 Uniprix Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Uniprix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Uniprix Emergency Contraceptives Products Offered

12.3.5 Uniprix Recent Development

12.4 Gavis Pharmaceuticals

12.4.1 Gavis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gavis Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Gavis Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Gavis Pharmaceuticals Emergency Contraceptives Products Offered

12.4.5 Gavis Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.5 HRA Pharma

12.5.1 HRA Pharma Corporation Information

12.5.2 HRA Pharma Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 HRA Pharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 HRA Pharma Emergency Contraceptives Products Offered

12.5.5 HRA Pharma Recent Development

And more

Continued…

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

