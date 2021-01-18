Global Transportation Infrastructure Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year 2026

New Study Reports “Transportation Infrastructure Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Transportation Infrastructure Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Transportation Infrastructure Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Transport infrastructure refers to the foundation that supports the transport system. It includes roads, railways, ports, and airports. A transport system is a vital driver of social and economic development, which generates opportunities for both poor and facilitating economies to become competitive. Transportation infrastructure connects individuals to jobs, health services, and education on a daily basis. It facilitates the supply of goods and services globally.

The key driver that supports the transportation infrastructure market raises the demand for transportation due to globalization. Transportation is one of the crucial sectors of any country’s economy. It is involved in supporting the extensive movement of passengers and cargo within and outside its borders. Cargo transportation, such as raw materials, parts, and finished items, due to national & international trade has facilitated considerable diversity, affordability, and availability of goods in various countries.

In addition, the rapidly aging transport infrastructure also drives the market globally. For instance, bridges and roads collapse due to a sharp increase in heavy vehicular traffic. The old, urban transport systems can no longer cope with the present requirements and natural catastrophes such as earthquakes and landslides that are also aiding in infrastructure destruction. To address the problems & requirements, governments and investors are investing large amounts of money in infrastructure projects.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Transportation Infrastructuremarket. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Transportation Infrastructure industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Bechtel, ACS Group, Globalvia Inversiones (GVI),

VINCI

Alstom

Royal Bam Group

CGCOC Group

Samsung Engineering

China Railway Construction

POSCO Engineering & Construction

Power Construction Corporation of China

Anhui Construction Engineering Group

Zhejiang Construction Investment Group

Zhingding International Engineering and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Transportation Infrastructure.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Transportation Infrastructure is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Transportation Infrastructure Market is segmented into Railway, Urban Mass Transport, Airports, Roads & Bridges, Ports and other

Based on Application, the Transportation Infrastructure Market is segmented into Urban, Countryside, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Transportation Infrastructure in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Transportation Infrastructure Market Manufacturers

Transportation Infrastructure Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Transportation Infrastructure Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Transportation Infrastructure Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Transportation Infrastructure Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Transportation Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Railway

1.4.3 Urban Mass Transport

1.4.4 Airports

1.4.5 Roads & Bridges

1.4.6 Ports

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Transportation Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Urban

1.5.3 Countryside

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Transportation Infrastructure Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Transportation Infrastructure Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Transportation Infrastructure Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Transportation Infrastructure, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Transportation Infrastructure Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Transportation Infrastructure Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Transportation Infrastructure Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Transportation Infrastructure Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Transportation Infrastructure Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Transportation Infrastructure Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

….

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bechtel

12.1.1 Bechtel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bechtel Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bechtel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Bechtel Transportation Infrastructure Products Offered

12.1.5 Bechtel Recent Development

12.2 ACS Group

12.2.1 ACS Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 ACS Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ACS Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 ACS Group Transportation Infrastructure Products Offered

12.2.5 ACS Group Recent Development

12.3 Globalvia Inversiones (GVI)

12.3.1 Globalvia Inversiones (GVI) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Globalvia Inversiones (GVI) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Globalvia Inversiones (GVI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Globalvia Inversiones (GVI) Transportation Infrastructure Products Offered

12.3.5 Globalvia Inversiones (GVI) Recent Development

12.4 VINCI

12.4.1 VINCI Corporation Information

12.4.2 VINCI Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 VINCI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 VINCI Transportation Infrastructure Products Offered

12.4.5 VINCI Recent Development

12.5 Alstom

12.5.1 Alstom Corporation Information

12.5.2 Alstom Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Alstom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Alstom Transportation Infrastructure Products Offered

12.5.5 Alstom Recent Development

And more

Continued…

