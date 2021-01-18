Global Modular Data Center Market Research Report 2023

Market Highlights

The global modular data center market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to be the largest market owing to the adoption of modular data centers by large organizations during the forecast period. North America has been categorized into three regions—the US, Canada, and Mexico. During the forecast period, the US is expected to be the leading region, growing at a CAGR of 21.34%, followed by Canada with 24.52% and Mexico with 22.01%. The growth in this region is driven by the increasing investments by business enterprises for the adoption of pre-fabricated, all-in-one modular data centers. Moreover, increasing adoption of modular data centers to run network function virtualization (NFV) by mobile network providers in North America is expected to drive the market growth in this region.

The global modular data center market is expected to reach USD 49.01 billion at a CAGR of ~24.40% by the end of the forecast period 2018–2025.

Market data and market information presented through more than 135 market data tables and figures spread over 168 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Modular Data Center Market Research Report—Forecast till 2025”.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global modular data center market are IBM Corporation. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Dell Technologies Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. (US), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), CommScope Holding Company, Inc (US), Cannon Technologies Ltd (UK), Schneider Electric (France), Flexenclosure AB (Sweden), BladeRoom Group Ltd (UK), and Silent-Aire Limited Partnership (Canada).

Segmentation:

The global modular data center market has been bifurcated on the basis of component, data center size, tier type, end-user, and region. The component segment has been sub-segmented into functional module and services. The data center size has been segmented into mid-sized data centers, large data centers, enterprise data centers. The tier type segment has been sub-segmented into tier 4, tier 3, tier 2, tier 1. The end-user segment has been sub-segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, government & defense, healthcare, education, retail, energy, manufacturing, and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to foresee the fastest owing to growing adoption of modular data centers in China, Japan, India, and Singapore. The region comprises a large number of major modular data center manufacturers, making it convenient to set up production facilities as compared to other regions. The availability of low-cost labor is another factor fueling the growth of modular data center market. Also, growing government investments to improve the data center infrastructure in South Korea, Australia, the Philippines, and other countries are expected to boost market growth.

