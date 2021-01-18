Global Osseointegration Implants Market Updates, News and Data 2023

The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global osseointegration implants market is marked to expand at a notable CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 6.8 Bn by the end of the forecast period from USD 4.7 Bn in 2017. Rapid advancement in technology is contributing significantly in improving the treatment procedures to provide quick relief and effective remedy for various health conditions. Recent developments of osseointegration technique that has improved the bone and joint replacement procedures and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry are majorly propelling the growth of the global osseointegration implants market. Innovation in the materials utilized for osseointegration implants and the ability of osseointegration implants to provide stability the prostheses and implants

are inducing high demand for these implants, leading to the expansion of the global osseointegration implants market. However, complexities during the procedure and risk of bone damage associated with the implants are acting as the restraining factors for the expansion of the global osseointegration implants market during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Osseointegration Implants Market has been segmented on the basis of product, material type and end-users. Based on product, the osseointegration market has been segmented into bone-anchored prostheses, dental implants and others. The bone-anchored prostheses segment command the major share in the global osseointegration implants market. Whereas, the dental implants segment projects the fastest growth in the global osseointegration implants market

Based on material type, the global osseointegration implants market has been segmented into metallic, ceramic, polymeric and others. The metallic segment commands the largest share in the global osseointegration implants market. The ceramic segment is forecasted to project the fastest growth in the global osseointegration implants market during the assessment period. Based on end-users, the global osseointegration implants market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical clinics and others. The hospitals segment command the dominant share in the global osseointegration market. Whereas, the ambulatory surgical clinics segment is marked to project the fastest growth in the global osseointegration implants market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global osseointegration implants market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Danaher Corporation, The Straumann Group, Henry Schein Inc., Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., William Demant Holding A/S, Cochlear Ltd., and Medtronic plc. The players in the global osseointegration implants market are aiming towards business expansion by increasing investments in research and development of innovative products in the global market along with strategizing mergers and acquisitions in the global osseointegration implants market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global osseointegration implants market has been geographically segmented into four major regions such as the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The osteointegration implants market in the Americas is expanding at a noteworthy growth rate owing to the easy adoption of technologically advanced treatment solutions in the well-developed healthcare sector, increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry and high healthcare expenditure by the population of this region. The Europe region is anticipated to expand notably in the global osseointegration implants market owing to the rise in research and development expenditure for the launch of innovative products and materials to be utilized for carrying out osseointegration implant procedures and rapid development of osseointegration techniques in the healthcare sector of this region. The osseointegration implants market in the Asia Pacific region is marked to expand significantly in the global market owing to the high demand for these implants in the emerging economies of this region as a result of rapid rise in geriatric population and increased number of individuals undergoing dental implants in this region. Lack of awareness and absence of primary healthcare facilities in the underdeveloped areas are impacting negatively on the expansion of the osseointegration implants market in the Middle East and Africa region.

