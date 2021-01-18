Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year 2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Recruitment and Staffing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Recruitment and Staffing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Recruitment and staffing is the process of hiring eligible candidates in the organization or company for specific positions. In management, the meaning of recruitment and staffing is an operation of recruiting the employees by evaluating their skills, knowledge and then offering them specific job roles accordingly.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Recruitment and Staffingmarket. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Recruitment and Staffing industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Adecco, Manpower Group,

Randstad Holding NV

Allegis Group

Hays PLC

Kelly Services

Recruit Holdings

Temp Holdings

USG People

Insperity

ADP, LLC and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Recruitment and Staffing.

Request for Free Sample Report of “Recruitment and Staffing” Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5817976-global-and-united-states-recruitment-and-staffing-market

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Recruitment and Staffing is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Recruitment and Staffing Market is segmented into Temporary Staffing, Permanent Staffing, Other HR Solutions and other

Based on Application, the Recruitment and Staffing Market is segmented into BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Recruitment and Staffing in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Recruitment and Staffing Market Manufacturers

Recruitment and Staffing Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Recruitment and Staffing Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Temporary Staffing

1.2.3 Permanent Staffing

1.2.4 Other HR Solutions

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 IT & Telecom

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

….

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Adecco

11.1.1 Adecco Company Details

11.1.2 Adecco Business Overview

11.1.3 Adecco Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.1.4 Adecco Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Adecco Recent Development

11.2 Manpower Group

11.2.1 Manpower Group Company Details

11.2.2 Manpower Group Business Overview

11.2.3 Manpower Group Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.2.4 Manpower Group Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Manpower Group Recent Development

11.3 Randstad Holding NV

11.3.1 Randstad Holding NV Company Details

11.3.2 Randstad Holding NV Business Overview

11.3.3 Randstad Holding NV Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.3.4 Randstad Holding NV Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Randstad Holding NV Recent Development

11.4 Allegis Group

11.4.1 Allegis Group Company Details

11.4.2 Allegis Group Business Overview

11.4.3 Allegis Group Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.4.4 Allegis Group Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Allegis Group Recent Development

11.5 Hays PLC

11.5.1 Hays PLC Company Details

11.5.2 Hays PLC Business Overview

11.5.3 Hays PLC Recruitment and Staffing Introduction

11.5.4 Hays PLC Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Hays PLC Recent Development

And more

Continued…

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

