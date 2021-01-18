Global EPharmacy Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2018-2023

Industry Report “ePharmacy Market Research Report-Global Forecast till 2023” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, detail information and strategies of top key players in the industry

Online pharmacy that a patient can access via his/her mobile device and purchase medicines online is known as ePharmacy. A new report on the global ePharmacy market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), predicts the market to experience immense growth during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market Segmentation

The global ePharmacy Market segmentation encompasses drug type and product type. MRFR’s research on the market highlights many factors of the market in-depth.

By drug type, this market has been segmented into prescription drugs and over the counter (OTC) drugs. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into cold & flu, dental, skincare, vitamins, weight loss, and others.

Key Players

Big players in the global ePharmacy market are Canada Drugs (Canada), CVS Health (USA), DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG) (Germany), drugstore.com Inc. (USA), eDrugstore.com (USA), Express Scripts Holding Company (USA), Giant Eagle Inc. (USA), The Kroger Co. (USA), Optum Rx Inc. (USA), Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd. (UK), Medisave (USA), PlanetRx (USA), Rowlands Pharmacy (UK), Sanicare AB (Sweden), Secure Medical Inc. (USA), Walgreen Co. (USA), and Walmart Stores Inc. (USA).

The most crucial market driving factors for the global ePharmacy market growth are increasing penetration of the internet and the proliferation of smartphone users. The modern gadgets and the internet facilitate the healthcare sector to deploy technologically advanced healthcare solutions including ePharmacy. Ease of use is another important market driving factor as it is easy for patients to order medicine online. High demand for online availability of medicines and medical devices is also enhancing the market growth. Other factors driving the ePharmacy market growth include the growth of e-commerce, the difficulty faced by offline retail providers to meet the skyrocketing requirements in remote areas, surging demand for healthcare services, rise in geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic ailments. However, some factors that can hurt the market growth include low penetration of advanced technology in underdeveloped regions and limited availability of the internet.

Latest Industry News

Cipla is planning to enter the ePharmacy business with plans to invest USD 2,114,775 – USD 2,396,745 in Medlife,.

