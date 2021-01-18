Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The global cancer immunotherapy market is growing pervasively and will continue so in the years to come mainly due to the growing prevalence of cancer. Though cancer is no more considered as a deadly disease, there still exist around 100 different types of cancer which are prevailing. Changing lifestyle is a key risk factor of these various types of cancers

Cancer immunotherapy helps the immune system to target cancerous tumor cells, which is weakened due to the advancement of disease infections. While WHO has constantly been updating the world with the growing number of cancer cases worldwide; innovations getting transpired in the field of cancer therapies and treatments are too growing every year.

In such as scenario, cancer immunotherapy is considered as a proven, effective cancer treatment which is allowing its market to accrue vastly. Certainly, technological advancements transpired in the medical science and biotechnology is a major driving force that escalates the market on the global platform, improving the outlook for cancer treatments and sufficiently controlling the spread of the diseases

Recognizing the traction, the market is witnessing globally; Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global cancer immunotherapy market will register a CAGR of 14.8% during 2017 – 2023, reaching USD 101.6 Bn. by 2023. In 2016, the market was valued at USD 36.8 Bn which means the market is expected to grow more than two-fold.

Additional factors such as rising adverse effects, such as recurrence of cancer and organ failure, associated with conventional chemotherapies are fostering the market growth. Increasing R&D activities, clinical trials, and new approvals are fueling the growth of the market. Companies are collaborating with independent research centers and hospitals to bring novelties into therapies which are acting as major driving forces for the market.

MRFR has segmented its analysis into four Key dynamics for an easy grasp;

By Types of Therapy : Monoclonal Antibodies (naked monoclonal antibodies, conjugated monoclonal antibodies, and bispecific monoclonal antibodies.), Cytokines (Interferon, Interleukins, and others), Treatment Vaccines, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin, and Adoptive Cell Transfer among others.

By Applications : Liver Cancer, Childhood Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, and Lung Cancer among others.

By End-Users : Hospitals and Clinics among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region dominates the global cancer immunotherapy market. The market growth is majorly supported by the radiotherapy market in the US which is growing due to the large patient pool and substantial healthcare expenditures.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of types of cancer and thyroid fuelled by the consequences of the wrong lifestyle fosters the market growth in the region. Moreover, factors such as technological advancement and well-spread awareness among people towards the benefits of this therapy support market growth.

