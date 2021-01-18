Global Carrier Screening Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2025

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the Global Carrier Screening Market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 4,200 Million by 2025.

The growth of the global carrier screening market is driven by various factors, such as the increasing launch of carrier screening products and growing numbers of players involved in the development of new carrier screening technologies. Some of the key companies operating in this market are Eurofins Scientific, Invitae Corporation, Illumina Inc, Luminex Corporation and others. In addition, the rising awareness program about genetic disorders supports the market growth during the forecasted period.

However, the lack of skilled professionals and accuracy issues of carrier screening products may hamper market growth.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the increased awareness about genetic disorders and its diagnosis methods. The carrier screening market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The high occurrence of inherited diseases such as sickle cell anemia, X linked disorders and among other

disorders in the US is one of the reasons for the growth of the market in the country. The European carrier screening market is the fastest-growing market, and it has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been divided as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The increasing healthcare expenditure is one of the factors pushing the growth of the regional market. The carrier screening market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the rising per capita income, growing healthcare expenditure and awareness towards the diagnosis of genetic diseases during pregnancy drives the market to grow at a significant rate during the forecast. The carrier screening market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The Global Carrier Screening Market has been segmented based on Product & Service, Type, Medical Condition, Technology, and End Users.

The market, based on product & service, has been divided into products and services. The product segment is likely to hold the largest during the review period as it is the most common and available across the globe. Services are predicted to be the fastest-growing segment due to the growing number of laboratories adopting the carrier screening products.

The global carrier screening market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into expanded carrier screening and targeted disease carrier screening. The expanded carrier screening segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market throughout the forecast period. The targeted disease carrier screening segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period. Based on medical conditions, the market is segmented into pulmonary conditions, hematological conditions, neurological conditions, and others. By technology, the market has been segmented into a polymerase chain reaction, microarrays, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, reference laboratories, physician offices, and clinics and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Carrier Screening Market are Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Invitae Corporation (US), Opko Health (US), Fulgent Genetics Inc (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Sema4 (US), Myriad Genetics (US), Illumina Inc (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Natera Inc (US) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US).

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

