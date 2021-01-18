Global Security Software in Telecom Market Research Report 2023

Market Highlights

The global security software in telecom market is expecting a grand scaling of USD 8,923.8 million during the forecast period (2018-2025), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). The report further states that the market can have a CAGR of 13.8% during the review period. Thriving off the security software in telecom market depends on mainly factors such as increasing need for data privacy. Telecom industry works by providing a passage for data sharing between peers. It can be via wire, radio, optical, or electromagnetic waves. The service providers have taken the industry much further as they realized the potential of it in impacting the economy of countries. For that, they introduced the Internet-of-Things (IoT) which has helped in breaking the entanglement caused by the previous system. However, it has also increased the surface that can be affected by cybercrimes. Data breach is a concern for all the companies and that is also driving the security software in telecom market ahead.

On the downside, the security software in telecom market revenue can plummet as companies are mostly opting for inexpensive software to increase their profit margins. However, in doing so, they are putting data under more risk. Industries can opt for the software as a service (SaaS) technique which provides a personalized solution, and this can take out the market from any long-time slumber.

Segmentation:

The global security software in telecom market can be segmented by deployment type and application.

Based on deployment type, the security software in telecom market can be segmented into cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment is at the top presently with a valuation of USD 1,745.3 million in 2017 and can go up to USD 4,610.8 million by 2025 with a 13.1% CAGR during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment can attain faster CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period and reach a valuation of USD 4.313 million by 2025.

Application-wise, the security software in telecom market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, and government organizations. Large enterprises segment is presently dominating the market with a worth of USD 1,321.1 million in 2017, which government organizations can surpass by 2025 and achieve USD 3,553.4 million. However, SMEs can expect the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global security software in telecom market spans across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is currently leading the global market with a market worth of USD 1162.9 million in 2017. Their infrastructural superiority and market players operating from the region are giving the regional market an edge over the rest. The market can reach a valuation of USD 2886.7 million with a 12.2 % CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe, with infrastructural advantage, is giving steep competition to the North American market. Its market value can go up to USD 2706 million with a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The APAC market is showing great promises. Emerging economies hold all the prospect of the security software in telecom market. The regional market can earn the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD 1651,7 million by 2025.

Competitive Analysis:

The market is going through much changes owing to strategic implementations made by the market titans. Tactics such as product launch, service plans, merger, acquisition, collaboration, and other methods are playing pivotal roles in defining the market. Prominent players impacting the global security software in telecom market are Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Symantec (U.S.), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), McAfee (U.S.), Dell EMC (U.S.), Imperva (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet (U.S.), and AVG Technologies (The Netherlands).

In October 2018, IBM launched a new cloud-based community platform that is going to provide cyber security application. They have named it IBM Security Connect.

In July 2018, Symantec added a multi-layered anti-malware scanning as extra protection to their Symantec Cloud Workload Protection Suite.

