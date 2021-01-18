Global Smartphone Application Processor Market Research Report 2023

Market Highlights

A mobile application processor is system on chip processor designed to support applications for mobile operating system environment. One of the major factors for the growth of mobile application processor is the growing demand for application processors. Another major factor contributing in the growth of the market is the increase in penetration of smartphones.

One of the major factors for the growth of mobile application processor is the growing demand for application processors. The growth is primarily due to advancements in graphics processing unit (GPU) and other complex processing techniques. The development of octa-core processors has enriched the performance of mobile devices by rationalizing the multitasking process.

Another major factor contributing growth in the market is the increase in adoption of smartphones. The high adoption rate contributes in the overall market growth due to increased demand for high-end graphics smartphones. Additionally, the rapid increase in urbanization and purchasing power of consumers is making people purchase more and more highly graphic capable application processors.

Segmentation:

By the operating system, the market is segmented into the Android, iOS, and others.

On the basis of components, the market is segmented into ARM cores, graphical processing units (GPU), cache memories, memory controllers, audio and video decoders, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gaming, photo and video editing, camera applications, social & entertainment applications, and others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into stand-alone smartphone application processor, integrated smartphone application processor, 32-bit smartphone application processor, and 64-bit smartphone application processor.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of geography, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Among all the regions, the market is dominated by North America providing smartphone application processor for laptops, desktops, and portable storage devices for laptops, desktops, and portable storage. These vendors comprise a large market of storage device manufacturers. Among these regions, the market was led by North America due to advancements in smartphone applications and its specifications. One of the major vendors, Qualcomm leads the smartphone application processor market hails from the United States in North America. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of smartphone application processor market is the advancement in SoC integration.

Asia Pacific region has seen vast developments in semiconductor industry. In addition, there is a growing demand for high-end smartphones that are capable supporting high-quality gaming and faster processor application. The processor/chipset manufacturers in Asia Pacific are becoming more and more advanced by deploying newer system on chip technology. Also, the region is experiencing economic changes in countries such as the India and China, where the governments are investing capital in infrastructure development.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the major players in global smartphone application processor market include Qualcomm (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Apple, Inc (U.S.), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Renesas Mobile Corporation (Japan), and Broadcom Corporation (U.S.). MediaTek Inc (Taiwan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (U.S.), Allwinner Technology (China), and Texas Instruments (U.S.), are among others.

Other vendors include ST-Ericsson (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (The Netherlands), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Lenovo Group Ltd (China), ZTE Corporation (China), Realtek Semiconductor Corp (Taiwan), and Fairchild Semiconductor (U.S.). ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics (France), Atmel Corporation (U.S.), and Analog Devices, Inc (U.S.) are also some of them.

