Global Stoma or Ostomy Care Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Market Highlights

The Global Stoma or Ostomy Care Market is estimated to be valued at USD 4,109.11 Million by 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The global stoma or ostomy care market has been segmented by type into two-piece system and one-piece system. The two-piece system segment is holding the largest market share of 55.6% in 2018 of global stoma or ostomy care market, by type, and is projected to reach USD 2,266.86 million by 2024, as it is user-friendly, durable, and convenient for changing the bag without removing the skin barrier from the stoma.

America dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of the market by 43.3% in 2017. The European market was the second-largest in 2017 valued at USD 578.53 million. The European market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 7.2% by the end of 2024, with Germany being the leading regional market.

ALSO READ : https://recenthealthcaremarkettrends.blogspot.com/2021/01/stoma-or-ostomy-care-market-2021-values.html

Market Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes Coloplast Corp. (Denmark), ConvaTec Inc. (UK), 3M (North Carolina), Smith & Nephew (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Hollister Incorporated (US), Flexicare Medical Limited (UK), Welland Medical Limited (West Sussex), Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co. (Ohio), and Tytex A/S (Denmark) as the key players in the global stoma or ostomy care market.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@healthcaremarketresearchnews/65dMoHdjx

Segment Analysis

The global stoma or ostomy care market has been segmented based on type, the facility of use, and region. Based on types, the market has been segmented into two-piece system, one-piece system, and others. The two-piece system segment held a significant market share in the year 2018. The one-piece system held the second-largest segment of the market in 2018.

Based on the facility of use, the market has been divided into homecare and hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The home care segment accounted for a considerable market share of 72.0% in 2018, due to the increasing demand of stomal products after surgery as the patient can use it without any help from others. The hospital and ambulatory surgical centers segment hold the second-largest position in the global stoma or ostomy care market.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-clinical-workspaces-market-growth-statistics-share-value-future-trends-sales-insights-industry-dynamics-by-2023-2021-01-12

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global stoma or ostomy care market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. As per the MRFR analysis, the Americas was the largest market for stoma or ostomy care in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the review period, as the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease. Europe accounted for a significant market share and is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period. The US held a considerable market share of 86.4% in 2017. The growing number of ostomy procedures performed in the US is expected to further fuel the global stoma or ostomy care market in the region.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/remote-access-management-market-share-growth-analysis-demand-forecast-key-players-analysis-current-trends-opportunities-and-impact-of-covid-19-2021-01-11

Key Findings of the Study

The global stoma or ostomy care market is projected to reach over USD 4,109.11 million by 2024.

Americas accounted for the largest market share with Europe being the second-largest

Two-piece systems dominate the type segment as it is accounted for the largest market share of 6% in 2018 , and it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

, and it is expected to register a during the forecast period. The international players are likely to strengthen their presence worldwide through acquisitions during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/04/1797208/0/en/Blockchain-Market-will-Surge-at-66-41-CAGR-from-2018-to-2023-The-inflow-of-Investments-Projected-to-Favor-Growth-of-Blockchain-Technology-Market.html

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive

statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments

around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/