Global Web Scale IT Market Research Report 2020-2025

Market Highlights

Web scale IT is defined as the set of practices and architecture pioneered by companies such as Google, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook and others which enables firms to achieve higher levels of agility, scalability and service delivery. It allows providers and firms to seamlessly keep up with the fast-paced advancements such as video streaming, cloud adoption, virtualization. Web scale IT eliminates the silos of the traditional IT and is a better approach to designing, managing and building datacenter infrastructure.

Web scale IT has been on the rise and the global web Scale IT market is expected to grow at CAGR of 17%, reveals a study by Market Research Future (MRFR). The web scale IT market will catapult from USD 200 Mn in 2016 to USD 640 Mn by the end of 2022. Increased agility and scalability of stored data, reduction in hardware investments, universal accessibility of enterprise data, and continued technical aid are some of the key factors boosting the web scale IT market. Adoption of web scale IT services has helped enterprises significantly drive down costs while ensuring business critical service levels; this is one of the principal drivers of the web scale IT market.

Escalating need for managing databases, increasing use of broadband facilities, and the growing dependence of enterprises on the internet to perform routine business operations are the factors driving the market. In the present era of globalization, enterprises are increasingly shifting towards the cloud for resolving their data center requirements; web scale IT addresses the issues of agility associated with cloud and the need for managing these highly virtualized data centers are augmenting the need for web scale IT services. On the downside, Inhibitions shifting to the cloud, high adoption of traditional monitoring systems, the hesitation of smaller enterprises to implement web scale IT services, the threat of data loss, low performance of storage infrastructure are likely to restrict the growth of the market considerably.

Segmentation:

The global web scale IT market has been segmented based on solution, service, providers and end-user industry. By solution, the market has been segmented into self-healing software, automation, analytics and SDDC (software-defined data center) among others. By service, the market has been segmented into consulting, maintenance and integration. By providers, the market has been segmented into marketplace builder, social networks, internet service providers and content providers. By end-user, the market has been segmented into healthcare, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, manufacturing, retail, transportation, BFSI, and logistics.

Regional Analysis:

The key markets of the global web scale IT market include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). North America accounts for the most significant share of the market owing to robust IT sector and wide adoption of cloud services by growing number of enterprises. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is foreseen to increase rapidly in the forthcoming years due to increasing investment by leading players such as JoyentCloud, Rackspace, and VMware in the region. Also, the development of IT sector in developing countries such as India and China are expected to drive the growth of the market. Europe and the Rest of the World market are expected to expand their market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The major players of the market include Nutanix Inc.(U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc.(U.S.), Rackspace Inc. (U.S.), SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.), Pivot3 Inc. (U.S.), Facebook, Inc. (U.S.), CloudBees, Inc.(U.S.), CloudSigma Holding AG (Switzerland), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), VMware Inc.(U.S.), Google, Inc.(U.S.),Scale computing Inc.(U.S.), Nexenta Systems, Inc.(U.S.), IBM Corporation(U.S.),Hewlett Packard Enterprise(U.S.), Netflix, Inc. (U.S.).

Industry Trends/updates

In June 2018, Cohesity, a leader of hyper-converged secondary storage announced that it has raised 250 Million dollars in funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund with participation from Cisco Investments, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, along with early investor Sequoia Capital and others. The investment is an attestation of Cohesity’s endeavor in transforming data center and cloud operations with web-scale IT services.

