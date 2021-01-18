Global Operational Database Management Market Research Report 2020-2025

Market Highlights

An operational database management system refers to one which is used to manage rapidly increasing and changing data in real-time. It is also called as online transaction processing databases (OLTP). This database enables the modification of data which includes addition, change and deletion of data, possible in real-time. In operational databases, several types of business information such as information about business department, employees, proposals and training status are stored.

The global operational database management market is driven by several factors that are mentioned in the latest MRFR report. As per MRFR analysis, the global operational database management market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 60 billion at the end of the forecast period, from USD 28 billion at the beginning of the forecast period. The global operational database management market is expected to expand at a 5% CAGR through the review period.

Several factors driving the global operational database management market include the increasing demand for cost-effective and flexible solutions in cloud along with features like scalability, elasticity, and automated backup. Moreover, demand for operational database is expected to upscale in data depository of various organizations due to the difficulty of management of data with a traditional approach. Demand for operational database management solutions is burgeoning over several industries such as government, healthcare, energy, insurance, entertainment, financial services, education, and telecommunications.

Segmentation:

The global operational database management market is segmented on the basis of components, applications, organization size, end-users, and region. The applications segment of operational database market comprises majorly of data formatting, data validation and error tracking. Segments based on components include complex hardware and software. The operational database market can be categorized by organization size as small, medium and large. Furthermore, the operational database management is serving various end-user industries including healthcare, government, energy, insurance, financial services, entertainment, education and telecom.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global operational database management market is segmented into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dictate the global operational database management market fetching the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the presence of IT giants in the region such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation and Oracle Corporation. These organizations are investing time and funds for the enhancement of advanced computer models and systems. The US is expected to lead the country-specific market for operational database management over the review period.

Asia Pacific is expected to garner the fastest and highest growth rate in the global operational database management market. This can be credited to the increasing adoption of operational database management solutions in several industry verticals such as banking, healthcare, IT & telecommunications. Moreover, rising deployment of cloud-based solutions for data collection and management have created higher demand for operational database management solutions in the region. India and China are anticipated to emerge as leading country-specific operational database management markets in the region.

Key Players

Some of the well-known players in the global operational database management market, as mentioned in the MRFR analysis include Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Neo Technologies (U.S.), MariaDB Corporation (Finland), Datastax Inc., (U.S.), MongoDB Inc., (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), InterSystems Corporation (U.S.), MarkLogic (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), and Aerospike Inc., (U.S.)

Industry Update

August 2019: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) recently acquired MapR, a data analytics firm’s business assets for an undisclosed amount. MapR provides several data and database related services including operational database management.

