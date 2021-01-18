Global Airport Information Systems Market Research Report 2024

Market Overview

With the advent of advanced technology, the demand for cloud-based services and management of data and electronic information with the help of IT systems has become a necessity in the aviation industry. As per the report that has been published by Market Research Future (MRFR),

Market drivers and Restraints

Increasing reliance on cloud-based services to collect6 and process large volumes of electronic information within the airport in order to ensure efficient airport operations is one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the global airport IT systems market. The dependency of passengers on smartphone-enabled solutions and e-services owing to the need for real-time information exchange and collaboration is fueling the expansion of the global airport IT systems market.

The multiple benefits of airport IT systems that ensure maximum productivity with improved safety protocols, reduced operational and capital costs, improved customer experience with reduction in boarding time and others are impacting positively on the growth of the global airport IT systems market. The availability of expensive but efficient upgrades and data sharing regulations are some other factors influencing the growth of the global airport IT systems market during the forecast period

However, stringent regulatory framework imposed by government is likely to act as a restraint on the growth of the global airport IT systems market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global airport IT systems market has been segmented on the basis of function, software, application, airport size and cost. Based on function, the airport IT systems market is segmented into airport operations control center (AOCC) and departure control system (DCS).

Based on software, the airport IT systems market is segmented into passenger system and non-passenger system. Based on application, the airport IT systems market is segmented into terminal side and airside.

Based on airport size, the airport IT systems market is segmented into class-A, class-B, class-C and class-D. Based on cost, the airport IT systems market is segmented into integration, procurement and operation.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global aircraft IT systems market is segmented into five major regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East and Africa. The North America region is dominating the global airport IT systems market owing to the increasing air traffic and easy adoption of advanced technology in this region.

The Europe region is projecting significant growth in the global airport IT systems market owing to the increasing demand for enhancement in airport security by installation of intelligent IT systems at the airports in this region. The Asia Pacific region is projecting fastest growth in the global airport IT systems market owing to the increasing investment of aviation industry in advanced technology to improve operational efficiency of airports in this region.

Industry Updates:

On 24th August 2018, the US Customs and Border Protection has announced that a new facial recognition tech at an airport near Washington, DC has caught the first convict who was attempting to enter the US with the help of false documents.

Key Players:

The prominent players profiled by MRFR in the report on the global airport IT systems market are Resa airport data systems (France), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Rockwell Collins (the U.S.), INFORM GmbH (Germany), and Siemens AG (Germany), IBM (the U.S.), Ultra Electronics Holdings (the U.K), Northrop Grumman Corporation (the U.S.), SITA (Geneva), Thales Group (France), and IKUSI (Spain).

