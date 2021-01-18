Global Laser Smoke Detector Market Research Report 2020

Market Highlights

With the increasing incidents of fire hazards, the adoption of laser smoke detectors is increasing. Additionally, these smoke detectors provide real-time information of the fire situation, which helps the residents as well as industrialists to manage the faze hazard. Moreover, with smart connected devices and smart homes, these smoke detectors are integrated with other security measures to reduce the hazard. However, the lack of awareness among the end-uses is creating a challenge for the market growth.

Key Players:

The key players in the laser smoke detector market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea), Roost Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), BRK Brands Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), AMP Security (US), United Technologies Corporation (US), Birdi (US), Leeo Inc. (US), Ornicom (Belgium), and System Sensor (US).

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the Laser smoke detector market. These include Netatmo (France), Elgato (Germany), Universal Security Instruments Inc. (US), Gentex Corporation (US), UIC Corporation (US), Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation (China), Xtralis Pty Ltd (Ireland), Erlab (US), Lowe’s Companies Inc, (US), The Crow Group (Israel), Nietzsche Enterprise Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Full Enterprise Corp. (Taiwan), Heiman Co. Limited (China) and others.

Segmentation:

According to Market Research Future, the global laser smoke detector market is segmented into solution, organization size, service, verticals, and region.

By connectivity, the global laser smoke detector is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and others. Wi-Fi based smoke detectors are widely popular among residential users as well in enterprises. Although these detectors are high priced, their adoption rate is very high. However, Bluetooth based smoke detectors are expected to show high growth for residential users. By service, the global laser smoke detector is segmented into testing & inspection service, installation service, and maintenance & replacement service. The services are usually prevailed by the industrial users as a complete package. However, the installation services are dominating in North America as well as in Europe. These services are negotiable and are also expected to have a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The services market in Asia-Pacific are dominated by testing & inspection services.

By power source, the global laser smoke detector is segmented into hard-wired, and battery powered. The battery powered laser smoke detectors are widely used in residential properties and hold the highest market share. This is also expected to grow with a highest CAGR. By end-user, the global laser smoke detector is segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial. Among the end-users, residential users are widely adopting smart smoke detectors owing to its higher usability and ease of use. These smoke detectors are highly affordable, especially battery powered. The residential segment dominated the global market throughout the forecast period. However, industrial is growing with a highest CAGR.

By region, the laser smoke detector market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The market for laser smoke detector is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of unified communication and collaboration market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America is the dominating region in terms of revenue generation. On the other hand, Europe is the second dominating region. One of the major challenging factors that refrain the market growth are the resident users which do not easily switch to newer technologies. On the contrary, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period. dMoreover, UAE is expected to be the highest revenue generating market in laser smoke detectors market owing to heavily investment in shifting from traditional manufacturing infrastructure into a smart factories and industries.

