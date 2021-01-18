Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2023

Rising health consciousness and consumers inclination towards fitness trends have prompted the growth of whey protein ingredients globally. Additionally, the sector is driven in a major way by the increasing demand for dairy-based nutritional products from the consumers’ end. Health benefits gained out of whey protein consumption are the main drivers supporting the development of this segment. Growth of the infant food formula market has also provided an impetus for the increased demand of the product as a major ingredient.

Due to consumers’ willingness towards adopting healthy lifestyle and escalation in the dairy products market, the market of whey protein ingredients is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global platform. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global ‘Whey Protein Ingredients Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023’ that the market will demonstrate an exponential CAGR while achieving good growth rapidly in the forecast period.

Incorporation of whey protein ingredients in nutritional markets including infant nutrition, sports nutrition and clinical/medical nutrition is identified to be the major drivers for the product’s high sale. Application of whey protein ingredients in commodity markets including animal food and feed have also enhanced the market growth trajectory of the sector to an elevated level. A shift in lifestyle followed by increase in awareness related to merits of functional food and beverage consumption have led to consumers demanding whey protein ingredients to balance their nutritional requirements. However, presence of counterfeit products in the market are the major restraining factor to COVID-19 analysis on whey protein ingredients market size.

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Leading Key Players:

New players are entering into the sector in order to penetrate the global market and generate revenues out of their whey protein ingredients and whey protein ingredients based product offerings. With the changing global trend, consumers are increasingly getting inclined towards adopting healthy life-style and hence the need for nutritional supplements have increased. Established players are identified to be investing more on product launch and acquisition to strengthen their market position. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing product improvisations and investments in the R&D sector to obtain quality products.

The key players profiled in global whey protein ingredients market report are Danone (France), Arla Foods (Denmark), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Glanbia Plc. (Republic of Ireland), Hilmar (U.S.), Omega Protein (U.S.), and Davisco Foods International Inc. (U.S.), among many others.

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Segments:

The global whey protein ingredients market report has been divided into type, application, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Whey protein Isolate (WPI), Whey protein concentrate (WPC), hydrolyzed whey protein (HWP), and Others

On The Basis Of Application: Bakery & confectionery, Beverages, Sport nutrition

