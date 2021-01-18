Global Internet Protocol Television Market Research Report 2020

Market Highlights

Market Research Future has determined that the global internet protocol television (IPTV) market is on track to expand at an undisclosed CAGR during the forecast period which ends in 2023. Delivery of T.V content over internet protocol (IP) networks and allows near immediate streaming of content. IPTV is not limited to content streamed via the internet; it can also be deployed in subscriber-based networks via set-top boxes and other equipment of a similar nature. IPTV has been widely used across the world since the last two decades. A natural progression of content delivery in terms of technological advantages, the huge adoption of IPTV is expected to keep the market moving forward over the prediction period.

IPTV has encouraged the utilization of big-data services by telecom companies to help design product portfolios around consumer needs and demands. This factor is expected to increase the rate of expansion of the IPTV market during the forecast period. The various bundle strategies used by these service providers are expected to propel the global internet protocol television market further. The IPTV market has expanded at a rapid rate and has attracted a large consumer base thus setting the global market on an upward growth trajectory. Many key players offer a number of services to enhance user experience which further impacts positively on the global IPTV market and its growth.

Government support regarding the promotion and adoption of IPTV is expected to drive the market’s growth over the upcoming forecast period. Moreover, players are actively involved in furthering the technology in the market to promote new opportunities for growth over the forecast period.

Major Key players

Akamai Technologies

AT&T Inc.

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Sterlitetech

Tripleplay Services Ltd.

ARRIS International Plc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Moftak Solutions



Segmentation:

The global IPTV market has been segmented in MRFR’s report based on various factors such as subscription type, model, and region. Subscription type has been broadly segmented into subscription based, and subscription fee. Model has been segmented to include live, and on-demand. Regions that have been covered in MRFR’s report on the global internet protocol television market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

From the above-mentioned key regions which have been analyzed in the study of the global internet protocol television market the North American and European market has captured the most significant shares in terms of market size. In Europe, countries such as France, Germany, and the U.K lead the market. The rising popularity of video on demand among consumers combined with the rising investment in telecom services is expected to support the market’s growth in Europe.

The growing penetration on the internet and internet-based services in the Asia Pacific have been particularly important for the growth of the APAC IPTV market. Governments in the APAC region are decidedly more supportive and have launched several initiatives towards the launch of IPTV services as they do not need high investments on infrastructure. The rapid urbanization in the area, combined with an expanding middle class due to the increase in disposable income as set APAC up to be the most promising regional market in the global IPTV market. The Rest of the World is expected to witness moderate growth over the projection period.

