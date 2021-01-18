Global Food Glazing Agents Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2024

Food glazing agents have a wide application in food toppings at various bakery and confectionary products to improve the texture and appearance of cakes, biscuits, cookies, chocolates, toffees and other products. Growing consumer consciousness & their growing

interest towards product appearance and texture, along with the numerous benefits of food glazing agents, the huge demand for food glazing agents will drive the market growth from 2017 to 2023.

Food glazing agents are considered to be natural or synthetic materials that provide a waxy, homogeneous, glazed texture to check water loss and impart protection. These ingredients are considered as a food additive which offers coating ability, binding capability and increases the visual appeal.

Food Glazing Agents Market Scenario and Key Factors:

With the growth in food additives industry coupled with huge demand for bakery and confectionary food products, food glazing agent industry is likely to propel with an exponential rate in the upcoming years. Key players are capitalizing more in area of R&D in order to achieve product innovation in terms of better functionality and diverse application. Such agents also play dual role as it helps preserve the food moisture content and also prevent it from microbial degradation, hence improving shelf life of the food product.

Food Glazing Agents Market Competitive Analysis:

The Major Manufacturers in the Global food glazing agents application industry are concentrating more towards improving their brand name through various promotional activities. The companies have been regularly participating at various social events, and consumer interaction. The manufacturers readily demonstrate their product range at various events & exhibitions in order to draw new customers. Additionally, the key players are focusing more towards research & development in order to come up with new and improved product.

The key players profiled in food glazing agents are Capol GmbH (Germany), Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (U.S.), Strahl & Pitsch (U.S.), British Wax (U.K), Masterol Foods (Australia), Stearinerie Dubois (France), and Koster Keunen (U.S.) among many others.

Global COVID-19 analysis on food glazing agents market has been divided into source, type, application and Region

On the Basis of Source: Stearic Acid, Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Candelilla Wax, Shellac, Paraffin Wax, and Others

On the Basis of Type: Coating Agents, Surface-Finishing Agents, Firming Agents, Film Formers, and Others

On the Basis of Application: Bakery, Confectionery, Processed Meat, Poultry & Fish, Fruits & Vegetables, Functional Foods, and Others

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

