Global Interactive Kiosk Market Research Report 2020

Market Highlights

Interactive kiosks have become an essential part of the sales and marketing verticals, today. The goal of Interactive kiosks is to craft a better experience for the customer so that they will come back later and genuinely engage with the brand. Interactive kiosks can help bring experience into the 21st century, improving the customer experience.

A bright menu board is far more pleasing to look at than a static display. The animations can draw customers’ attention to a new item on the menu or a discount, which can boost sales. Kiosks can also deliver more seamless checkout experiences since customers can order their food directly from the kiosk and receive a ticket for later pickup. Interactive kiosks are for more than just selling; they can also be used for entertainment.

Through devices such as payment terminals, ticket vending machines, and electronic parcel lockers among others, Interactive kiosks can also provide ample of information of products and services and self-service to the customers and hence these are installed by all majoring sectors worldwide. The wide uptake is one of the key forces, driving the market growth at the global level.

Acknowledging the prominence and value this market is garnering currently and the growth prospect the market is demonstrating worldwide, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global Interactive kiosks market will reach approx. 34 Bn. USD by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9% throughout the review period (2017-2023).

The key trends substantiating the market growth include advantages of Interactive Kiosk such as the wide reach to the mass audience in less time and proficient real-time access to the content and informative data. Besides, inventions in technologies that are convenient for users and the emergence of innovative ideas that are going to benefit users are supporting the market growth, increasing the popularity of these Kiosks.

The efficient use of technologies and creation of personalization of media portals are some of the most significant factors fueling Interactive Kiosk market. Additional factors supporting the market growth the increasing adoption of cashless vending machines which engages more customers and boosts the market growth to the large extent.

Also, self-service kiosks those are customized for the latest technologies such as iOS, windows, and others and designed to maximize signal transmission to carry out a number of transactions including registration, ticketing, check-in, feedback, and other to the customers have acquired huge popularity, worldwide.

Segmentation:

For enhanced understanding the report has segmented into four key dynamics;

By Component: Hardware, Software, and Services among others

By Type: Self-Service Kiosks, Vending Kiosks, and Bank Kiosks among others.

By End-user: BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Travel, Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Utilities, Education, and Government among others.

By Region: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, the North American region accounts for the leading market for the Interactive Kiosks. Advancements in technologies and market proliferation of tablets are some of the prevailing trends which are expected to support the market growth to retain its dominance over the global Interactive Kiosks market throughout the forecast period.

Presence of well-established infrastructures alongside the presence of key players in the region acts as a key driving force, allowing the favorable environment to bring developments in technologies.

The interactive kiosk market in the European region is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period owing to the burgeoning BFSI and healthcare sector. Emerging Travel industry is too supporting the market growth considerably.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, emerging as a promising market for Interactive Kiosks. Burgeoning business in retail and telecommunication sector help the market to proliferate, allowing penetration of these kiosks. Besides, other burgeoning industries such as BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel, and Healthcare among others provide impetus to the market growth.

Market proliferation in some of the countries such as India, China, Japan, and Korea substantiate the market growth, augmenting the demand for deployment of these Kiosks. Companies in the region are taking an interest in targeting the interactive kiosk to meet the requirement of customers’ need which increases the market size.

Interactive Kiosk Market – Competitive Analysis

The interactive kiosk market is fiercely competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the market. Well-established players incorporate collaboration, acquisition, partnership, product launch, and expansion in order to gain the competitive advantage in this market. Providers are focusing on improving their market performance by acquiring promising companies in the fast-growing markets.

Vendors employ improvement strategies continuously to analyze and update the software, implementing improvements and launching new technologies to meet the changing needs of the consumer. Substantial investments are transpired in R&D sector from the major players which, in turn, helping the market to grow. Growth in terms of technologies and product innovations in the market is also expected to create strong investment opportunities for the global players.

Market players strive to offer standard and custom designed kiosks that can provide superior performance and offer long-term service for demanding buyers. Emphasizing on quality, using the latest production techniques and quality standards, ensuring top quality and maximum performance vendors try to deliver the projects with the adept technologies, unrivaled design, and features and based on a technology that is on a completely different level compared to their competition.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent players leading the market include International Business Machines Corporation (US), Siemens AG (German), Phoenix Kiosk, Inc. (US), Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), KIOSK Information Systems Inc. (US), NCR Corporation (US), KIOSK Information Systems (US), SlabbKiosks (US), NEXCOM International Co. (Taiwan), Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Meridian (U.S), Diebold Nixdorf (US), Embross (Canada), Korala Associates Ltd (UK), RedyRef Interactive Kiosks (US), and IER SAS (France).

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

September 12, 2018 – McDonald, one of the largest global fast-food chains installed 32-inch touch screen Kiosks developed by Diebold Nixdorf at its first self-service terminals at Azerbaijan location to avail faster services.

One or two user interfaces are among the possible configuration options, and the devices can be embedded in walls or other areas. Faster service leads to reduced queues, and products quality becomes more objective. The news release is about the new technology, and this system is convenient for both sellers and buyers.

