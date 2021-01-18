Global A2 Milk Market Research Report 2023

Market Insight

Global A2 Milk Market is segmented by breed into Guernsey, Jersey, Holstein, Brown Swiss, and others. Guernsey segment accounts for the maximum share since more than 90 percent of the Guernsey breed carries the A2 beta casein variant. Guernsey’s milk is rich in flavour, high in fat and protein. Guernsey milk contains three times as much Omega 3 fats as milk from other sources.

Demand for Covid-19 Impact on A2 Milk Market has been soaring since there are potential health issues that arise with the consumption of regular milk. A1 and A2 are the two types of beta-casein proteins present in milk. A2 milk contains only the A2 variant of the beta-casein protein. Another factor driving the market is that milk fat in A2 milk is 4.8 percent higher than that of regular milk. A2 milk fat is healthy and helps in building of cell structures. A2 milk is easily digested and it has been observed that many people are sensitive to A1 proteins. A2 milk is easily consumed and digested by these A1 sensitive consumers, thereby, raising the demand for A2 milk.

Global Covid-19 Impact on A2 Milk Market is segmented by packaging into bottles, cans, and others. Bottles account for the maximum share in A2 milk market since bottles are easy to carry and store and cost-effective.

The market for A2 milk is also segmented by distribution channel into store based and non-store based. Store based segment has been generating the maximum revenue in A2 milk market owing to strong vendor networks.

Top Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Covid-19 Impact on A2 Milk Market are Westland Cooperative Dairy Co., Ltd. (New Zealand), The A2 milk Co., Ltd. (New Zealand), China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. (China), Freedom Foods Group Ltd. (Australia), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Ripley Farms LLC. (US) and VINAMILK (Vietnam)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global A2 milk industry owing to the rising demand for A2 infant formula in this region, due to the high birth rates. Potential health issues such as stomach ache due to the consumption of regular milk is another major driver.

North America is growing rapidly in the A2 milk market owing to the rising health concern and awareness about the ill effects of A1 proteins and high living standards of consumers. Major A2 milk producing companies are researching and developing products based on A2 milk to boost the market growth for A2 milk in this region.

Segmentation

Global A2 Milk Market has been segmented into breed, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

The market by breed has been segmented into Guernsey, Jersey, Holstein, Brown Swiss, and others.

The market, by packaging, has been segmented into bottles, cartons, and others.

The market, by distribution channel, has been segmented into store based and non-store based.

