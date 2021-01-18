Helium Gas Market 2021 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2025

Global Helium Gas Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Helium Gas Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global Helium Gas market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2886.5 million by 2025, from USD 2179.8 million in 2019.

The Helium Gas market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Helium Gas are:

Airgas

Gazprom

Messer Group

Air Liquid

Buzwair

Linde

Iceblick

Air Products

Praxair

Gulf Cryo

RasGas

Exxon

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

PGNiG

By Type, Helium Gas market has been segmented into

Liquid Helium

Gaseous Helium

By Application, Helium Gas has been segmented into:

Cryogenics

Semiconductor & Fiber Optics

Welding and Magnet Production

Aerostatics

Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

Medical Field

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Helium Gas market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Helium Gas product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Helium Gas, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Helium Gas in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Helium Gas competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Helium Gas breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Helium Gas market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Helium Gas sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

