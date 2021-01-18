Global Digital Scent Technology Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Digital Scent Technology Market Research Report- Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview

Digital scent technology is a part of the digital sense technology which uses technology to transmit and receive scent-enabled digital media. Digital scent technology is essentially a mix of hardware and software. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published an exhaustive report on the global digital scent technology. The report contains an in-depth analysis of pertinent trends and factors which are backed by historical data as well as forecasts for the period of 2017-2023. MRFR has projected the Digital Scent Technology Market to reach USD 2080 Mn at a CAGR of 30% by 2023.

Digital scent technology is being increasingly used for e-nose application in the security and military sectors, which is a key factor substantiating the growth of the market. Digital scent technology is finding expensive application in quality control of raw materials where it helps in the reduction of food wastage. The retail industry is increasingly looking forward to incorporating digital scent technology into their offerings to reap the benefits of scent on consumer buying, which is likely to provide opportunities to the market in the coming years.

Digital scent technology has attracted the attention of various scholars, and aggressive R&D activities have begun in the digital scent technology space. Leading market players who have deep pockets are investing heavily on the advancement of the technology. Other factors spurring the growth of the market include progress made in the field of virtual reality and augmented reality. However, the growth of the market might be hindered by a lack of awareness regarding the technology.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global digital scent technology market are Smiths Detection Inc. (U.S.), Scent Sciences Corporation (U.S.), ams AG (Austria), Alpha MOS SA (France), Electronics Sensor Technology (U.S.), ScentSational Technologies LLC (U.S.), Scentcom Ltd. (Israel), AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany), Vapor Communications (U.S.), and The eNose Company (the Netherlands).

Segmentation

The digital scent technology market has been segmented based on product, hardware, and end-user.

By product, the digital scent technology market has been segmented into mobile phone, smelling screen, music, and video games, explosives detector, quality control product, medical diagnostic product, and others.

By hardware, the digital scent technology market has been segmented into E-nose and scent synthesizer. The e-nose segment comprises of optical fiber sensor, piezoelectric sensor, polymer sensor, and metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) sensor whereas, the scent synthesizer comprises of cartridge.

By end-user, the digital scent technology market has been segmented into marketing, food & beverage, entertainment, education, healthcare, communication, military & defense, and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the digital scent technology market is segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The global digital scent technology market is dominated by North America. The region is a fast adopter of the latest technologies, and the presence of robust infrastructure allows the implementation of newer technologies feasible. Digital scent technology is increasingly being used for e-nose applications in clinical diagnosis. Moreover, the presence of key players such as Ge Smiths Detection Inc., Scent Sational Technologies LLC, and Scent Sciences Corporation in the region has provided unprecedented leverage to the market. These players are aggressively engaged in the development of technology and boost the growth of the market.

The APAC digital scent technology market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The region is exhibiting relatively faster adoption of the technology as compared to other regions. Additionally, the surging implementation of e-nose based quality assessment techniques for raw materials is likely to influence the growth of the market.

Intended Audience

· Technology Investors

· Research/Consultancy firms

· Consulting service providers

· Technology Providers

· System integrators

· Clinical Diagnostic Centers

