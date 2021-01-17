Global Digital Pathology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Introduction

Digital pathology involves converting glass slides into digital slides that can be observed, managed, shared and examined on a computer monitor. With the influx of whole-slide imaging, the framework of digital pathology saw huge growth and is currently regarded as one of the most promising avenues of diagnostic medicine. The global market for digital pathology is estimated to show a growth owing to a dearth of pathologists in the presence of cumulative demand for healthcare services, benefits associated with the use of digital pathology, increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR), and cost saving associated with the application of digital pathology. However, factors such as the high cost of implementation and stringent FDA policies are expected to restrict the market growth over the forecast period.

The global digital pathology market is expected to reach a market value of USD 8,305.6 million by 2023 from USD 3,937 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.04% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 45.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 26.2% and 21.3%, respectively. The increasing applications of digital pathology are expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global digital pathology market is segmented into type, product, application, end user, and region.

The global digital pathology market, by type, is segmented into human pathology and animal pathology.

The global digital pathology market, by product, is segmented into hardware, software, and storage.

The global digital pathology market, by application, is segmented into disease diagnosis, mhealth, drug discovery, telemedicine, and others.

By end user, the global digital pathology market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research centers and academic institutes, diagnostic centers, and others.

Key Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems GmbH), Inspirata, 3DHISTECH Ltd., Definiens, Huron Digital Pathology Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, micro dimensions GmbH, and Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Study Objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the digital pathology market

To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global digital pathology market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, product, application, end user, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the digital pathology market

Target Audience

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Suppliers and Distributors

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Government Associations

Key Findings

The global digital pathology market is expected to reach USD 8,305.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 13.04% from 2018 to 2023

On the basis of type, the human pathology segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 13.32% by 2023

On the basis of product, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 13.37% by 2023

On the basis of application, the disease diagnosis segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 13.27% by 2023

On the basis of end user, the research centers and academic institutes segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 13.34% by 2023

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global digital pathology market at a CAGR of 13.27% by 2023

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 13.53% by 2023

Regional Analysis

Americas

o North America

 US

 Canada

o Latin America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

