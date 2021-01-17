Global Needle Free Injection Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Needle Free Injection Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Industry Report “Needle Free Injection Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement

The global Needle Free Injection Market size is expected to touch USD 25,057.4 million by 2023 owing to high prevalence of diabetes and chronic diseases. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) latest study reveals that the market is predicted a 15.28 % CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Needle free injections are medical devices which deliver drugs directly via the skin instead of using hypodermic needles as a medium. High demand for needle free injectors in home healthcare in North America and Europe is expected to augur market growth. In addition, rising investments in biopharmaceuticals are expected to provide the market a much-needed impetus.

Regional Outlook

The needle free injection market, on the basis of region, is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Americas are expected to dominate the global market owing to prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for self-administrative devices. Technological breakthroughs in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, investments by industry participants, and high awareness among patients are factors anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and huge patient pool.

The APAC needle free injection market is projected to showcase a robust CAGR over the forecast period owing to strong economies of India and China. Increased healthcare expenditures of these developing economies coupled with a large patient pool can spur market demand. Enhanced safety and quality standards adhered by manufacturers of these medical devices can culminate in remarkable product sales.

CROSSJECT, Medical International Technology, Inc., National Medical Products Inc., INJEX Pharma GmBH, PenJet Corporation, Valeritas Holdings, Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., D’Antonio Consultants International, Inc., MIKA MEDICAL CO., PharmaJet, Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., and European Pharma Group are prominent players in the needle free injection market.

