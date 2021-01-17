Global Infertility Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Global Infertility Market Information; By Sex (Males, Females And Unexplained), By Diagnosis (Men Diagnostic Tests (Semen Analysis, Genetic Testing, Testicular Biopsy) And Women Diagnostic Tests (Hysteroscopy, Laparoscopy, Ovulation Testing, Hysterosalpingography)) And General Diagnostic Tests (Genetic Testing, Hormone Testing, Microscopic Analysis, Imaging), By Drugs (Clomiphene Citrate, Letrozole, Serophene, Hormone Treatment), By Techniques (Assisted Reproductive Technology (Art), Intrauterine Insemination, And Surgery (Laparoscopic Or Hysteroscopic Surgery, Tubal Surgeries)) – Forecast To 2023

Infertility is a medical condition in which male or female members are unable to reproduce or have children. Common conditions for the condition include low sperm motility, genetic deficiencies, and psychological issues. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), close to 6% unmarried women are unable to attain pregnancy even after unprotected intercourse. The global infertility market report compiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains pertinent factors and challenges of customers as well as efforts of industry stalwarts in easing the process of reproduction.

Global infertility market

is estimated to accrue significant revenue by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2017-2023). It stood at USD 11.2 billion in 2016. Major growth drivers of the market include late marriages, sedentary lifestyles, genetic deficiencies, environmental factors, and health history.

Awareness of the condition and preventive measures in terms of treatment is likely to drive the market growth. Emergence of various clinics which can conduct tests discreetly can bode well for the market. In addition, the recognition of infertility as a disease by insurance organizations and coverage packages being dispensed to patients is a sign of the large potential of the market. Technological advances in terms of artificial reproduction technique (ART) and artificial insemination are predicted to bolster the global infertility market growth. Successful outcomes of such methods, as well as conduction of clinical trials for safe methods of conception among couples, are other major drivers of the market.

High treatment costs, side effects of infertility treatment, and societal taboos are factors which can impede market growth.

Infertility Market Segmentation Analysis

The global infertility market report is segmented by sex, diagnosis, drugs, and techniques.

By sex, it is segmented into male, female, and unexplained.

By diagnosis, it is segmented into men diagnostic tests, female diagnostic tests, and general

diagnostic tests. Testicular biopsy, genetic testing, semen analysis, and others are major sub-segments within the men diagnostic tests segment. Female diagnostic tests, on the other hand, is segmented into hysterosalpinogography, hysteroscopy, laparoscopy, ovulation testing, and others. Microscopic analysis, imaging, hormone testing, genetic testing, and others are segments within general diagnostic tests.

By drugs, it is segmented into serophene, clomiphene citrate, letrozole, hormone treatment, and others.

By techniques, it is segmented into assisted reproductive technology (ART), surgery, and intrauterine insemination. Surgery is further segmented into tubal surgeries, laparoscopic or hysteroscopic surgery, and others.

Infertility Market Regional Analysis

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are the regions being considered for the basis of the report.

North America is predicted to dominate the market led by the U.S. Factors facilitating regional market growth include rise in awareness levels of patients, high expendable income levels of patients, and reimbursement schemes.

Infertility Market Competitive Outlook

SCSA Diagnostics, Inc., Bayer Healthcare, EMD Serono, Inc., Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Aetna Inc., Androvia LifeSciences, Andrology Solutions, Halotech DNA, and others are prominent names within the global infertility market.

Infertility Industry News

Seed funding to accelerate research and development efforts put into fertility treatments is expected to increase due to successful outcomes as well as demand for affordable treatment methods. Recently, Mojo is planning to raise USD 1.8 million in capital with the help of Nordic firm, Inventure. The firm plans to use robotics and artificial intelligence to assist in egg and sperm quality analysis as well as develop methods to lower fertilization costs.

