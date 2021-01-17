Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

Industry Report “Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Research Report — Forecast to 2023| MRFR” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement. The report provides detail information and strategies of top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study about different markets segments and regions.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market are procedures used for reducing stomach size by using different methods. It is extensively used for weight loss and is likely to benefit from the increasing prevalence of obesity. Technological developments are poised to dictate the trajectory of growth in the years to come. The study offered by Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global bariatric surgery devices market is anticipated to exhibit developmental opportunities and expand at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The study also reveals that the market is projected to value at over USD 2200 Mn by 2023.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product, the global bariatric surgery devices market has been segmented into implantable devices, assisting devices, and others. The implantable devices segment has been further sub-segmented into gastric bands, electrical stimulation devices, gastric balloons, and gastric emptying devices. The assisting devices segment has been sub-segmented into stapling devices, trocars, suturing devices, incision closure devices, and others

On the basis of procedure, the bariatric surgery devices market has been segmented into revision bariatric surgery, non-invasive bariatric surgery, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, adjustable gastric banding, biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, mini-gastric bypass, and gastric bypass.

By end-user, the bariatric surgery devices market has been segmented into bariatric surgery clinics, hospital pharmacies, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Competitive Dashboard

The top players operating in the bariatric surgery devices market include Ethicon, Medtronic, Apollo Endosurgery, Intuitive Surgical, Aspire Bariatrics, ReShape Lifesciences, Mediflex Surgical Products, EnteroMedics, Inc., Agency for Medical Innovation, and TransEnterix, Inc.

About Market Research Future:

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

