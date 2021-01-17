Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Research Report 2023

Market Highlights

The global process automation & instrumentation market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for process automation & instrumentation among industries helps in optimizing the operating cost and improvise production efficiency

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the presence of oil and chemical factories, the presence of emerging economies, and technological advancement in process automation & instrumentation.

The global process automation & instrumentation market is projected to reach USD 72 billion at a CAGR of over 6% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Process Automation & Instrumentation market Research Report-Forecast to 2023”.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global process automation & instrumentation market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Metso Corporation (Finland).

Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Segmentation

The global process automation & instrumentation market is segmented by instrument, solution, and end-user. The instrument segment consists of field instrument, control valve, and analyzer. Field instrument segment is further sub-segmented into pressure, temperature, level, and humidity. The control valve segment consists of valve body, actuator, and others. The analyzer consists of pH analyzer, conductivity analyzer, gas chromatograph, and liquid chromatograph. The solution segment consists of APC, DCS, HMI, MES, PLC, safety automation & SCADA. The end-user segment consists of chemicals, energy & power, food & beverages, metals & mining, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, water & wastewater, and others.

Market Research Analysis

North America is estimated to account for highest position in the process automation & instrumentation market, whereas Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for cutting-edge instrument across different industry verticals in this reg

*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

