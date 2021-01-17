Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Research Report 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Endpoint Detection and Response Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

Endpoint Detection and Response is an emerging technology in the digital world which facilitates the constant supervisory, monitoring and counterfeit from advanced threats. It is generally sub categorized into endpoint security technique which plays a distinct role from other end point technology platforms such as antimalware and antivirus.

The Endpoint Detection and Response platforms are generally enforced into different end point terminal such as workstations, mobile devices, servers, point of sale terminals and others. With the increase in disposable income, there is a surging demand for highly secured mobile devices to keep the data highly confidential which is anticipated to drive the endpoint detection system market over the forecast period.

The increasing adoption rate of bring your own devices (BYOD) in advanced and emerging technologies are expected to drive the end point detection and response market over the review period. On the other hand, lack of technical know-how of Endpoint Detection and Response system are presumed to hinder the growth of end point detection and response market over the review period.

According to Endpoint Detection and Response Market Research Future analysis, end point detection and response market has been valued at approximately USD 3.41 billion growing with a 26% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Market research future identifies some of the key players of end point detection and response market are Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Digital Guardian (U.S.), EMC Corporation (U.S.), Guidance Software, Inc. (U.S.), McAfee (U.S.), RSA Security (U.S.), FireEye, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Tripwire, Inc. (U.S.), Carbon Black, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cybereason Inc. (U.S.), Bromium Inc. (U.S.) and CrowdStrike, Inc. (U.S.).

Segmentation:

Based on component, the Endpoint Detection and Response market is sub-categorized into solutions and service. The service sub-segment comprised of professional and managed services. The professional services is divided into implementation, consulting services, training & education, support & maintenance. Furthermore, the enforcement segment is comprised of workstations, mobile devices, servers, point of sale terminals, and others.

The deployment segment is sub divided into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. On the basis of organization, the Endpoint Detection and Response system is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise.

On the basis of end user segment, the Endpoint Detection and Response is segregated into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, government & public utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and others

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Endpoint Detection and Response market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to be the dominating region in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) market. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in this region. This is due to increased investment in research & development to enhance the existing technique. Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to have substantial growth over the forecast period. The countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K are leading in the region. This is attributed to the increased adoption of data security measures associated with a large number of companies involved in research projects which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

