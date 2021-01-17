Global Microgrid Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The global microgrid market is growing continuously over the past few years. The Microgrid Market Growth attributes to the increasing deployment of microgrids worldwide. The numbers of smaller, more modular projects are increasing consistently. Improved system standardization and the declining costs of energy resources have reduced development costs. As overall costs have gone down, investor interest has gone up. This, in turn, boosts the growth of microgrids, increasingly attracting diverse financiers.

Moreover, increasing investments in renewable energy escalate the growth of the market. New third-party financing options for microgrids, also known as energy-as-a-service (EaaS) or microgrids-as-a-service (MaaS), boost market growth, making microgrids more accessible.

Additionally, potentially aggressive policies of governments promoting renewable energy generation techniques influence the growth of the market. Besides, the increasing demand for reliable & secured power supply and government initiatives to reduce carbon footprint foster the growth of the market. Also, widespread industrialization and population growth fuel the market demand, increasing the global energy demand.

The convergence of IoT in enhancing microgrid connectivity and the benefits of clean energy impacts the growth of the market. Utilities worldwide consider microgrids a building block for smart grids and focus on microgrid R & D as a key focus area. Conversely, low energy, and power density are key factors projected to impede the growth of the market. Nevertheless, rising numbers of community microgrid projects would support market growth throughout the assessment period.

Global Microgrid Market – Segments

The report is segmented into five dynamics;

By Type : Connected and Off-Grid.

By Component : Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Power Source : Natural Gas, Solar PV, Diesel, Fuel Cell, and others.

By End-Use : Industrial, Healthcare, and others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Microgrid Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global microgrid market. The largest market share attributes to the planned and completed microgrid capacities in the region. Besides, the strong presence of several notable players and advanced grid systems in the region drives the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising trend of renewable energy generation systems in the residential sector and increasing demand for power substantiate the regional market growth.

Increasing government initiatives and utility-scale policy in the region support the growth of the market. Factors such as Furthermore, the development of new technologies and advances in renewables push the growth of the market. The North American microgrid market is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Europe is another lucrative market for microgrids. The region is primarily focused on large-scale renewable technology deployment, such as offshore wind that augments the development of microgrids. Additionally, the market is driven by sizable investments in grid and transmission infrastructures. Besides, renewable energy variability, including solar & wind power, and cross-border energy trading, fosters the regional market growth.

The deployment of distributed energy technologies, ongoing initiatives such as FITs, tax rebates, and other promotional schemes provide favorable business expansion opportunities. Furthermore, technological advancements in the clean energy sector and rigorous measures to reduce the dependency on conventional power generating systems accelerate the regional market growth. The European microgrid market is projected to create a substantial revenue pocket during the estimated period.

The Asia Pacific microgrid market is growing at a rapid pace. Factors such as the continually growing demand for energy due to the ever-increasing population and rapid industrialization & urbanization fuel the regional market growth. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on the low-cost power generation boosts the development of the regional market. Japan, China, and India are the key growth contributors to the regional market.

Widening uptake of advanced renewable technologies and microgrids across commercial & industrial sectors increases the regional market size. The APAC microgrid market is predicted to grow at an impressive CAGR during the anticipated period.

Microgrid Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the microgrid market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several well-established industry players. These players initiate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch to gain a larger competitive advantage.

Industry players make substantial investments in developing the technology and in upgrading their existing portfolio. They also invest in expanding their global footprints, transforming the business landscape in the future. Top companies strive to come up with advanced solutions to maintain themselves in the market competition.

Major Players

GE (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Eaton (Ireland)

Honeywell (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Exelon Corporation (US)

Power Analytics Corporation (US)

S&C Electric (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Microgrid Energy LLC (US)

