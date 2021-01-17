Global Cage Free Eggs Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Dec 30, 2020 (Heraldkeepers) — Eggs laying hens are generally confined within limited areas. Living in such small areas, caged hens are deprived of natural behavior such as nesting, perching, and dust bathing. These are vital for the health and can affect the quality of eggs significantly. Growing realization about the problems associated with cage confinement and high degree of opposition from consumers has resulted in shift to cage free systems. Cage free eggs are relatively bigger in size and contain high percentage of yolk as compared to caged poultry eggs. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published an in-depth report on the global cage free eggs market and has predicted a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Cage free eggs, also known as free range eggs, are being increasingly preferred by consumers. They are aligned with the benefits of a rich nutritional profile, especially high Omega-3 fatty acid content. Consumption of cage free eggs are beneficial for the health of heart and is being increasingly adopted by consumers. In addition, consumers are progressively becoming ethical. A substantial portion of the global populace is more concerned about how their food is being sourced. Cruelty-free trend is consolidating among consumers. Growing awareness regarding the plight of hens in caged setup is a prime fcator driing the growth of the market. Such towering concerns regarding animal welfare has prompted egg producers to shift to ethical and cage free practices of production.

Segmentation

The cage-free eggs market has been segmented based on egg color, egg size, and distribution channel.

By egg color, the cage-free eggs market has been segmented into white and brown. The white segment is leading the market on account of its large-scale production, short maturation time, and low cost. The brown segment is also witnessing heightned demand. Brown cage free eggs contain higher amount of omega-3 fatty acids which help to maintain cholesterol levels and are being highly preferred.

By egg size, the cage-free eggs market has been segmented into small, medium, large, and others. The large segment is projecting dominance over the global cage-free eggs market.

By distribution channel, the cage-free eggs market has been segmented into store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment is dominating the market as stores provide a one-stop shopping experience to consumers.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the cage free eggs market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The global cage free eggs market is being dominated by Europe. Strict government regulations pertaining to the poultry industry and rising sensitivity towards the health of poultry animals is supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, due to high level of awareness regarding cage free eggs, the consumption of such eggs is also high in the region.

The North America cage free eggs market is driven by rising level of sensitivity towards cruelty to animals and growing demand for cruelty free products. Additionally, government initiatives for growth of the market. he production of cage free eggs are also supporting the growth of the market. High disposable income and various food service giants adopting cage free eggs is also anticipated to augur the.

Competitive Landscape

Weaver Brothers, Inc. (U.S.), Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Kuramochi Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Midwest Poultry Services, L.P.(U.S.), Lakes Freerange Egg Co., Ltd. (U.K.), Eggland’s Best, LLC. (U.S.), and Herbruck Poultry Ranch, Inc. (U.S.) are the key players in the cage free eggs market.

Industry Updates

April 2019 – McDonald’s Corp.’s, one of the leading restaurant companies of the world, announced its target to go totally cage free in the US by 2025. The decision comes as a response to surging demand for cage free eggs in the region which are perceived to be healthier and more humane practice.

