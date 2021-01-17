Global Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market Research Report 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights

The demand low power consumption, high bandwidth, and highly scalable memory devices are driving the demand for hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market. The ever-growing data and the rising demand for cloud-based services are fuelling the market growth. However, the thermal issues caused due to integration of these devices are hindering the market growth.

The global Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion at CAGR 35% through the forecast period 2023

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market are IBM Corporation (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc.(U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Xilinx, Inc.(US.), Fujitsu Ltd.(Japan), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Open-Silicon (U.S.) and many others.

Some of the key innovators in the area of hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market are Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Arira (U.S.), Marvell Technology Group, Ltd. (U.S.), Cray Inc.(U.S.), Rambus Inc. (U.S.), Arm Holdings (U.K), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Taiwan) and many others.

Segmentation

The global hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market are segmented into memory type, product type, application, and region. On the basis of memory type, the segment is further classified into hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM). On the basis of product type the segment is further classified into central processing unit (CPU), field programmable gate array (FPGA), graphics processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuit and accelerated processing unit. The hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory devices are applied in many areas like high-performance computing (HPC), networking and telecommunication, consumer electronics, data centers and many others.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is majorly dominated by North America at present due to a higher concentration of key players in countries like U.S. and Canada.The rising adoption of artificial intelligence is fuelling the market in this region.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to show a decent market growth concerning the hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market. The demand for cloud-based services across various industries like healthcare and automotive are pushing the demand for global hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for network equipment and the rising number of manufacturing activities in consumer electronics sector are driving the market in this region. The rising trend for the system on a chip integration (SoC) is driving the market in this region.

