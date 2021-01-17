Global Lysine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Lysine Market size is projected to be valued at USD 2.06 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2026. The demand for lysine is increasing with raising awareness of its health benefits. The natural ingredients and additives market has registered tremendous growth in the past few years, and the same trend is expected for the lysine market. Additionally, the North American and European markets are witnessing the growing demand for lysine.

The key players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. Moreover, the key players in the market are focusing on expanding their R&D capabilities. For instance, in February 2020, Ajinomoto Co., Ltd. announced the opening of the new Thai Technology and Engineering Center Building, which is located in Ajinomoto’s Ayutthaya Factory area. Investments in the market are projected to have a significant impact on the lysine market size during the forecast period.

Increase in adoption of lysine in animal feed

Growth Opportunities in the Market

High Investments in R&D: R&D investments by the major manufacturers enhance the products, services, and technologies. For instance, manufacturers are incorporating new technologies to develop efficiency and effectiveness which includes encapsulation techniques. It is gaining massive acceptance among manufacturers. Encapsulation technology helps to improve its release and offer a longer shelf life by protecting it from the external environment. Research and development will lead to the formation of new products with improved quality and functionality by including better formulation.

Rising demand for natural ingredients: Consumer focus on health and wellness has seen a rise in recent years owing to increasing incidences of lifestyle disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, osteoporosis, and diabetes. This has changed consumer food choices and perception of natural ingredients. Thus, rising consumer preference for natural and clean-label products is driving the demand for natural ingredients in the food & beverage as well as animal nutrition industry.

Segmentation

By Type

Lysine Hydrochloride: It is a synthetic form of amino acid. It is often added to animal feed. It is also used as a flavoring agent in the food & beverage industry. In personal care applications, it is used as an antioxidant.

Lysine Monohydrate

Others

By Grade

Feed Grade: The segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, owing to its increasing used in animal feed. The feed grade lysine is a popular amino acid in corn-soybean diets for swine and poultry. It is a cost-effective high-protein ingredient used in the animal feed.

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

By Form

Powder : Powdered lysine is used in animal feed, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals as well as in food & beverage applications. It is a very widely available form of lysine. The powdered form is easy to store for a longer period.

Liquid

Granules

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Personal Care

Animal Feed: Animal feed is referred to as a food give to domestic animals such as swine, poultry, among others. Animal feed is manufactured on a large scale to improve the diets of farm animals. This, in turn, improves the diets of products such as eggs, milk, and meat. The segment accounted for a major market share.

By Region

North America

Europe: The lysine market in Europe has grown significantly in the last few years. Increasing awareness about food safety among European farmers along with stringent regulations by the European Commission has increased the focus on the nutritional requirement of the animals. Furthermore, the growing demand for flavoring agents in the food & beverage industry is expected to drive the demand for lysine.

The lysine market in Europe has grown significantly in the last few years. Increasing awareness about food safety among European farmers along with stringent regulations by the European Commission has increased the focus on the nutritional requirement of the animals. Furthermore, the growing demand for flavoring agents in the food & beverage industry is expected to drive the demand for lysine. Asia-Pacific : Asia-Pacific dominated the global lysine market in 2019 with China, being the dominant market for lysine, accounting for the majority share. The widespread consumption of pork, chicken, and duck in countries such as China and Japan and many other South-East Asian countries are driving the growth of the lysine market in Asia-Pacific. The growing food & beverage industry, increasing demand for natural ingredients, and rising meat consumption are some of the few factors that are anticipated to drive the Asia Pacific lysine market during the forecast period.

: Asia-Pacific dominated the global lysine market in 2019 with China, being the dominant market for lysine, accounting for the majority share. The widespread consumption of pork, chicken, and duck in countries such as China and Japan and many other South-East Asian countries are driving the growth of the lysine market in Asia-Pacific. The growing food & beverage industry, increasing demand for natural ingredients, and rising meat consumption are some of the few factors that are anticipated to drive the Asia Pacific lysine market during the forecast period. Rest of the World

Key Players

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong)

Ajinomoto Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Cheil Jedang Corp (South Korea)

Archer Daniel Midland (ADM)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

COFCO Biochemical (Anhui) Co. Ltd. (China)

Shandong Shaouguang Juneng Golden Corn Co. Ltd. (China)

Changchun Dacheng Group (China)

Sunrise Nutrachem Group (China)

KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD. (Japan)

Juneng Golden Corn Co., Ltd. (China)

Penta Manufacturing Company (US)

BANGYE Inc. (China)

Shijiazhuang Shixing Amino Acid Co., Ltd. (China)

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. (India)

