Global And China Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Scope and Market Size

Testing as a Service (TaaS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Testing as a Service (TaaS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Functionality Testing

Usability Testing

Performance Testing

Compatibility Testing

Security Testing

Compliance Testing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Testing as a Service (TaaS) market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Testing as a Service (TaaS) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Cognizant

Infosys

Capgemini

IBM

Oracle

HCL Technologies

Wipro

QualiTest

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Aspire Systems

Cigniti

SGS

Hexaware Technologies

Calpinetech

NTT Data

