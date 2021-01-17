Global And China Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Scope and Market Size
Testing as a Service (TaaS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Testing as a Service (TaaS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Functionality Testing
Usability Testing
Performance Testing
Compatibility Testing
Security Testing
Compliance Testing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Testing as a Service (TaaS) market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Testing as a Service (TaaS) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Cognizant
Infosys
Capgemini
IBM
Oracle
HCL Technologies
Wipro
QualiTest
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Aspire Systems
Cigniti
SGS
Hexaware Technologies
Calpinetech
NTT Data