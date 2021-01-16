Global Voice Recognition Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

The global Voice Recognition Software market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Voice Recognition Software volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Voice Recognition Software market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Voice Recognition Software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Voice Recognition Software manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
e-speaking
nuance
talktyper
microsoft
speechgear
digitalsyphon
Brainasoft
Speechlogger
lilyspeech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
voice repertory dialers
voice-recognized passwords
automated call-type recognition
call distribution by voice commands
speech to text processing
Others
Segment by Application
Healthcare transcriptions
Enterprise contact centers
Telematics
Mobile applications