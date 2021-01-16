Global Voice Recognition Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

The global Voice Recognition Software market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Voice Recognition Software volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Voice Recognition Software market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Voice Recognition Software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Voice Recognition Software manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

e-speaking

nuance

talktyper

microsoft

google

speechgear

digitalsyphon

Brainasoft

Speechlogger

lilyspeech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

voice repertory dialers

voice-recognized passwords

automated call-type recognition

call distribution by voice commands

speech to text processing

Others

Segment by Application

Healthcare transcriptions

Enterprise contact centers

Telematics

Mobile applications

