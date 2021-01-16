warehouse robotics market is expected to grow reach USD 5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10% by 2023, Global Warehouse Robotics Market Research Report By Type , Software, Function End-User. full report available at Market Research Future.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the enforcement of a temporary movement control order (MCO). The shift to automation for resuming the production process and commitment of previous orders can drive the demand for warehouse robots during the forecast period.

Also Read.: https://adfty.biz/technology/warehouse-robotics-market-expected-to-reach-more-than-moderate-cagr-growth-/

Competitive Outlook

ABB Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Fanuc Corp., and Kuka AG are key players of the global warehouse robotics market. Cutting package costs and improving efficiency levels are key factors driving the need for warehouse robots and their subsequent adoption by large warehouses.

Also Read.: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/09/1799602/0/en/Smart-Building-Market-to-Expand-Owing-to-Efficient-Utilization-of-IoT-Technologies-Smart-Building-Market-Analysis-by-Automation-Type-Applications-and-by-Region.html

North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The warehouse robotics market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing demand and awareness towards quality and safety products, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent.

Also Read.: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/09/1799602/0/en/Smart-Building-Market-to-Expand-Owing-to-Efficient-Utilization-of-IoT-Technologies-Smart-Building-Market-Analysis-by-Automation-Type-Applications-and-by-Region.html

https://thedailychronicle.in/