Global A2 Milk Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2021

A2 milk is cow’s milk that mostly lacks a form of β-casein proteins called A1 and instead has mostly the A2 form.
The following manufacturers are covered:
The a2 Milk Company
Freedom Nutritional
Fonterra
Vietnam Dairy Products
GCMMF (Amul)
Provilac Dairy Farms
Vedaaz Organics
Ratnawali Dairy Products
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Liquid A2 Milk
Powder A2 Milk
Segment by Application
Infant Formula
Dairy Products
Bakery & Confectionery
Milk & Milk-based Beverages
Others
