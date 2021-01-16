Manhole Covers Market Demand Analytics, Top Companies, Types, Application, Growth Drivers, Size, Share and Industry Analysis Forecast 2021

Manhole covers are lids for gaining access to underground pipes or vaults. It is also known as maintenance hole covers and used in preventing entry to people or unauthorized material. The global manhole covers market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers changing standards of cities and other trends to be leveraged by industry players for the period of 2016 to 2021 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its implications are highlighted in the report.

Market Scope

The global manhole covers market is poised for massive growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global manhole covers market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of types, it is segmented into regenerated resin, high strength steel fiber cement concrete, metal cap, and others.

On the basis of application, it is segmented into municipal, airports & ports, and others.

Regional Analysis

APAC dominates the global manhole covers market with its fast growing market worldwide. It will expand at a CAGR XX% over the forecast period. The region is expected to show rapid economic and infrastructural growth. With lot of investments in the regions of China and India, the construction sector is growing. Also the increased government initiative for civic and municipal areas along is a key driver.

Competitive Outlook

EJ Group, Inc., OPW Fibrelite, Ducast Factory L.L.C, Peter Savage Limited, Crescent Foundry, Polieco Group, Aquacast Ltd., Arcova Ltd., DKG Manhole Covers, and Eagle Manufacturing Group are key players of the global manhole covers market.

