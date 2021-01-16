Recess Lighting Market Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Analysis, COVID 19 Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges with Focus on Top Players, Forecast to 2021

Recess Lighting is a light fixture installed in a hollow opening in the ceiling. It is also known as downlight or pot light. With recent rise in demand for aesthetically pleasing homes, the recess lighting market is garnering exponential growth. According to the report published by Market Research Future, the global recess lighting market is estimated to showcase proliferated growth during the forecast time period.

Highly emergent sector of real estate is also one of the driving factors for the global recessed lighting market. In addition, factors such as engineering advantages, availability of a wide variety of recessed lighting, different colors in the lighting, as well as, flexibility in fitting also contribute to the growth in the adoption of recessed lighting. Furthermore, energy efficiency provided by latest fittings of recessed lighting, disciplinary policies by the government for energy conservation, and rapid adoption of clean & minimalistic design are promoting growth in the recessed lighting market.

Rapid population growth, migration from rural areas to urban cities is causing the real estate industry to reduce ceiling heights in latest constructions. This has practically caused the need and demand for recessed lighting to skyrocket. Furthermore, recessed lighting can also be installed in water intensive environments, boosting growth in the global recessed lighting market.

Industry leaders are focusing on the development of products and bringing innovation. Different products are being made available based on color, flexibility, variety, sizes, etc. for capitalizing on the growing consumer base. In addition, the introduction of energy efficient light sources is further projected to propel the expansion of the global recessed lighting market over the next couple of years.

The growing consumer class in developed and developing economies is a major factor expected to augment the recessed lighting market across the review period. The strengthening global economy backed by elevation in the standard of living has unleashed myriad developmental opportunities for the market participants. It is poised to expedite the proliferation of the recessed lighting market in the years to come.

Although the recessed lighting market is expected to exhibit moderate growth in the foreseeable future, the immobility of the lighting remains an impediment to market growth. The problems related to moisture is another important factor expected to restrict the growth of the recessed lighting market. For instance, the lights are prone to damage if fitted in moisturous locations such as restrooms.

Market Segmentation

The segmental analysis of the market is included in the report based on component, frame type, and application.

By component, the recessed lighting market has been segmented into trim, housing and, bulb.

By frame type, the global recessed lighting market has been segmented into aluminum, steel, plastic, and others.

By application, the recessed lighting market has been segmented into commercial, residential, and others.

Competitive Dashboard

Some of the global leaders of the recessed lighting market are Elegant Lighting Inc, Osram GmbH, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Cree Inc., Halo Commercial, Globe Electric, General Electric Company, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Eterna Lighting Ltd., and Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

Regional Analysis

By region, the global recessed lighting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market in the upcoming years owing to the boom witnessed in the real estate industry. Increasing investments in the tourism industry are poised to boost the growth of the hospitality industry. This, in turn, is presumed to catapult the recessed lighting market on an upward trajectory. The rapid economic and infrastructural growth of the region is supposed to have a favorable impact on the expansion of the market. Fast-developing economies such as India and China signify huge potential for growth and expansion.

North America is an important growth pocket and is projected to thrive rapidly in the foreseeable future. The high purchasing power of the population in the region is anticipated to induce growth in the recessed lighting market. Europe and the Rest of the World are also anticipated to exhibit substantial revenue creation over the assessment period.



