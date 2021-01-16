Global and United States Transportation Infrastructure Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Transportation Infrastructure market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transportation Infrastructure market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Transportation Infrastructure market is segmented into

Railway

Urban Mass Transport

Airports

Roads & Bridges

Ports

Segment by Application, the Transportation Infrastructure market is segmented into

Urban

Countryside

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Transportation Infrastructure market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Transportation Infrastructure market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Transportation Infrastructure Market Share Analysis

Transportation Infrastructure market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Transportation Infrastructure business, the date to enter into the Transportation Infrastructure market, Transportation Infrastructure product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Bechtel

ACS Group

Globalvia Inversiones (GVI)

VINCI

Alstom

Royal Bam Group

CGCOC Group

Samsung Engineering

China Railway Construction

POSCO Engineering & Construction

Power Construction Corporation of China

Anhui Construction Engineering Group

Zhejiang Construction Investment Group

Zhingding International Engineering

