Global Ceramic Tile Market – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2023

Market Synopsis

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global ceramic tile market 2020 is majorly affected by the construction sectors in private and public domains. There has been a surge in disposable income, which propels the market for new construction and renovation. Residential and private construction has been able to propel the market for tiles in the construction sector. Besides, the growing investment for infrastructural development across the world is anticipated to have a positive impact on the expansion of the market. Furthermore, cheap maintenance and higher resistance are other elements that affect the expansion of the market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected market dynamics. The market has been affected negatively. There has been a negative impression on the production and supply in the sector. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Market Segmentation

The global ceramic tile market can be classified on the basis of raw material, product, application, and region.

On the basis of raw material, the global ceramic tile market can be classified into silica sand, kaolin, feldspar, bentonite, and others.

On the basis of product, the global ceramic tile market can be classified into floor ceramic tiles, wall ceramic tiles, and others.

On the basis of application, the global ceramic tile market can be classified into residential, commercial, and others.

On the basis of region, the global ceramic tile market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa has been conducted. As per the research by MRFR, the APAC region acquires the maximum market share. The APAC region is estimated to dominate the market with a promising CAGR during the review period. The involvement of government, such as incentives and tax benefits, has played a significant role in the regional expansion. Besides, the rapid expansion of industries and urbanization is propelling the market in the emerging nations of the APAC region.

Moreover, the presence of the two fastest developing as well as the two largest populations of the world, i.e., India and China, has further actuated the global construction market. In the APAC region, China, Japan, and India are the largest consumers of ceramic tiles in the region. The APAC region is a highly lucrative market and the most suitable region for investment too. The second position is attained by North America. As per the analysis, the U.S. and Canada are the first countries contributing to the expansion. Due to the expanding construction sector in the region, the market is augmenting at a fast pace. The third position is attained by the European market. The European market is estimated to experience steady growth during the review period. The E.U. has announced stringent rules and regulations to curb the emission of greenhouse gas. The initiative taken by the E.U. has negatively impacted the market and has caused the market to be stagnant during the review period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought a significant impact on the regional market. The regions may take some time to recover from the impression of the novel coronavirus.

Key Players

The forefront players of the global ceramic tiles market are Mohawk Industries Inc (U.S.)., The Siam Cement Public Company Limited(Thailand), Kajaria Ceramics (India), RAK Ceramics (Arab Emirates), Roca Sanitario, S.A (Spain)., Lamosa (Mexico), Guangdong Dongpeng Ceramic Co., Ltd (China)., Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.An (Italy), Gruppo Concorde (Italy), Pamesa Ceramica (Spain), and few others.

