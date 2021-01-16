Neonatal Intensive Care Market is Growing Massively till 2023

Market Highlights

It is estimated that the global neonatal intensive care market is expected to register a CAGR ~5.5% during the forecast period of 2018–2023 with an estimated market value of 9.1 billion in 2017.

The global market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of diseases in new-born children and increasing neonatal population. According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2017, there were 3,945,875 births in the US in 2017.

ALSO READ : https://members.webs.com/manageapp/blog/show/49658551-neonatal-intensive-care-market-worldwide-top-key-players-profile-analysis-forecast-till-2023

On the other hand, the lack of awareness, high cost of equipment, and lack of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of neonatal intensive care market. For instance, according to a report published by the International Journal of Neonatal Screening in September 2018, the reports of false positive cases in neonates are increasing for various diseases.

The global neonatal intensive care market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are involved in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, PerkinElmer’s QSight 210 MD system launched in September 2016, utilizes tandem quadrupole analysis which provides regular robust screening along with higher sensitivity and faster scanning.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@deppgaikwad1/7WSaH_LJi

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global Neonatal Intensive Care market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of congenital disorders in new-born, increasing neonatal population and government support are driving the growth of the market in the Americas. According to a data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in November 2018, congenital heart defects (CHDs) affect approximately 1% or about 40,000 births per year in the US.

Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the global neonatal intensive care market. The market growth in this region is because of the presence of a well-established healthcare system and increase in insurance coverage for pets. Also, technological advancements in the industry and government support in terms of National Health Service and health insurance are expected to drive the market growth.

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/in-vitro-diagnostics-market-to-attain-an-8-16-cagr-by-2023-technology-trends-size-estimation-industry-share-top-key-companies-regional-revenue.html

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the market due to increased pet adoptions and rise in the number of animal welfare programs.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share of the market due to the low disposable income. According to the American Society of Hematology (ASH), it led a campaign to fight sickle cell disease in Africa in June 2018. It also urged the governments, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, to invest in new-born intensive care units for the betterment of the neonates.

Segmentation

The global neonatal intensive care market has been segmented into product, and end user. The market, based on product, has been segmented into infant warmers, incubators, respiratory devices, neonatal monitoring devices, convertible warmer & incubators, phototherapy equipment, catheters, and others. The market, by infant warmers, has been segmented into electric infant warmers, and non-electric infant warmers. The market, by neonatal monitoring devices, has been sub-segmented into cardiopulmonary monitor, blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeters, capnographs, and others. The market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals, childcare clinics, and others.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-analysis-on-cellulose-acetate-market-increasing-demand-for-textiles-apparels-across-the-globe-is-set-to-drive-the-global-market-2021-01-06

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global neonatal intensive care market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, DRE Medical, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc., Henry Schein, Jorgensen Labs, Medtronic, Midmark Corporation, Patterson Companies, Inc., Smiths Group plc, and Vetland Medical Sales & Services.

https://thedailychronicle.in/