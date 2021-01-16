Medical Carts Market – Product Development is the best strategy for market position; Forecast till 2023

Medical Carts Market Analysis

The medical carts market was worth USD 1,100 million in 2017 and is likely to grow at a 12.1% CAGR between 2017- 2023, according to the recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR). A medical cart or a medical trolley, simply put, is a wheeled cabinet having trays and drawers which are used in different therapeutic, surgical, and medical modalities. Medical carts are extensively used across clinical settings and hospitals for keeping drugs, medical devices, equipment, and tools for specified treatments. Wall-mounted workstations, medical computing carts, mobile computing carts, medication carts, & others are the different types of medical carts. It is available in different materials such as plastic, metal, and others. Owing to its various benefits and alluring features, medical carts are widely used in hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centre, and others.

Various factors are adding to the global medical carts market growth. These factors, as per the latest MRFR report, comprise increasing use of medical carts at home, easy availability of advanced medical cart through e-commerce & retail stores, technological advances in medical devices, and rising cases of musculoskeletal injury.

On the contrary, the high price of advanced medical carts, especially in developing countries, may limit the medical carts market growth over the forecast period.

Medical Carts Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global medical carts market report based on end users, material type, product type, and type.

By product type, the medical carts market is segmented into wall-mounted workstations, medical computing carts, mobile computing carts, medication carts, & others. Of these, mobile computing carts will lead the market over the forecast period.

By type, the medical carts market is segmented into emergency cart, computer medical cart, anaesthesia cart, procedure cart, and others. Of these, emergency medical carts will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By material type, the medical carts market is segmented into plastic type, metal type, and others. Of these, the metal segment will have a major share over the forecast period.

By end user, the medical carts market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centre, hospitals & clinics, and others. Among these, hospitals and clinics will have lions share over the forecast period.

Medical Carts Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the medical carts market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Increased usage of medical carts for different applications, rising awareness among physicians and patients, and improving research infrastructure are adding market growth in the region.

The medical carts market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Increasing acceptance in developing countries, coupled with growing cases of chronic diseases, is adding market growth in the region.

The medical carts market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Rising patient safety at the community level and hospitals are adding market growth in the region.

The medical carts market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share over the forecast period for the scarcity of well-trained healthcare professionals and low per capita income.

Medical Carts Market Key Players

Key players profiled in the global medical carts market report include Ergotron Inc (US), Waterloo Healthcare (US), Jaco Inc (US), Capsa Healthcare (US), The Bergmann Group (US), Midmark Corporation (US), Omnicell Inc. (US), Chang Gung Medical Technology Co. (Taiwan), AFC Industries (US), Harloff Manufacturing Co. (US), Advantech Co. (Taiwan) Ltd, and ITD GmbH (Germany). Key players have adopted strategies such as acquisitions, new product launch, strategic alliance, and mergers to stay ahead in the competition.

